PRVI MUŽ JOJ JE TRAGIČNO PREMINUO, OD DRUGOG SE NEDAVNO RASTALA I OPET STAJE PRED OLTAR: Poznata glumica je trudna

Actress Michelle Williams is engaged and expecting a child with Hamilton Director Thomas Kail! The two are said to have met on the set of the FX series Fosse/Verdon — Williams starred in the titular role of Gwen Verdon and Kail was the Director and Executive Producer. The two have many awards between them…both are Emmy winners, he's a Tony Winner (and she's been nominated), she's a Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee, and he took home the Kennedy Center Honor in 2018. Impressive collection of trophies! 🏆 Swipe through to see photos of the pair on set and promoting @fosseverdonfx. Their baby will join Michelle's 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whose father is the late actor Heath Ledger. News of the couple's engagement comes eight months after Williams split from ex-husband Phil Elverum. Kail was previously married to stage actress Angela Christian. Congratulations to all! 🎬