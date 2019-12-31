Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
PRONAŠLA SREĆU?

PRVI MUŽ JOJ JE TRAGIČNO PREMINUO, OD DRUGOG SE NEDAVNO RASTALA I OPET STAJE PRED OLTAR: Poznata glumica je trudna

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 12:03 31.12.2019

Unatoč razvodu prije samo osam mjeseci sada je opet u blaženom stanju planirajući još jednom stati pred oltar

Poznata glumica Michelle Williams zaručila se za Thomasa Kaila, nagrađivanog režisera koji je osvojio Tonyja za mjuzikl ‘Hamilton’.

Izvor za magazin People, otkrio je osim sretnih vijesti i to da je par spojila glumičina 14-godišnja kći Matilda koju dobila dok je bila udana za pokojnog Heatha Ledgera.

ULOGA JOKERA GA JE DOVELA DO RUBA: Obitelj Heatha Ledgera još slavi njegove rođendane: ‘U našoj kući je živ’

Treća sreća

Iako je nakon njega imala još jedan neuspješan brak s Philom Elverumom, Michelle je čini se ponovno pronašla sreću.

Unatoč razvodu prije samo osam mjeseci sada je opet u blaženom stanju planirajući još jednom stati pred oltar.

View this post on Instagram

Actress Michelle Williams is engaged and expecting a child with Hamilton Director Thomas Kail! The two are said to have met on the set of the FX series Fosse/Verdon — Williams starred in the titular role of Gwen Verdon and Kail was the Director and Executive Producer. The two have many awards between them…both are Emmy winners, he’s a Tony Winner (and she’s been nominated), she’s a Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee, and he took home the Kennedy Center Honor in 2018. Impressive collection of trophies! 🏆 Swipe through to see photos of the pair on set and promoting @fosseverdonfx. Their baby will join Michelle's 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whose father is the late actor Heath Ledger. News of the couple’s engagement comes eight months after Williams split from ex-husband Phil Elverum. Kail was previously married to stage actress Angela Christian. Congratulations to all! 🎬 . . . #vandypop #dailydish #popculture #pop #omg #actor #celebrities #celebs #news #tv #television #celebritynews #entertainment #entertainmentnews #broadway #fosseverdon #fosseverdonfx #fosse #gwenverdon #thomaskail #hamilton #michellewilliams #philelverum #matildaledger #heathledger #tony #oscar #emmy #kennedycenterhonors #intheheights

A post shared by VANDY POP 🍿 🎬 🎟 🎶 📺 (@vandypop) on

 

 

 

