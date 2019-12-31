PRVI MUŽ JOJ JE TRAGIČNO PREMINUO, OD DRUGOG SE NEDAVNO RASTALA I OPET STAJE PRED OLTAR: Poznata glumica je trudna

Unatoč razvodu prije samo osam mjeseci sada je opet u blaženom stanju planirajući još jednom stati pred oltar
Poznata glumica Michelle Williams zaručila se za Thomasa Kaila, nagrađivanog režisera koji je osvojio Tonyja za mjuzikl ‘Hamilton’.
Izvor za magazin People, otkrio je osim sretnih vijesti i to da je par spojila glumičina 14-godišnja kći Matilda koju dobila dok je bila udana za pokojnog Heatha Ledgera.
Treća sreća
Iako je nakon njega imala još jedan neuspješan brak s Philom Elverumom, Michelle je čini se ponovno pronašla sreću.
Unatoč razvodu prije samo osam mjeseci sada je opet u blaženom stanju planirajući još jednom stati pred oltar.
