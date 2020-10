PRONAĐENA MANEKENKA KOJA JE NETRAGOM NESTALA PROŠLE GODINE: Lutala je ulicama dezorijentirana, bosa i polugola

View this post on Instagram

October 2018 Fashion editorial Glamour Bulgaria, with fashion model is Eloisa Fontes, excerpt of photo by Lily and Lilac. Styling by Corey Ng, hair by Yukiko Tajima, makeUp by Andrea Tiller. #glamourmagazine#bulgaria#EloisaFontes #LilyandLilac#beauty#lipstick#jewelry #cheekbones#city#streetview#sky#streetstyle #top#chic#stylish#elegance#fashion2019#ss19 #lovely#superb#ig_fashion#pretty#beautiful