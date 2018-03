We’ve seen it a thousand times, but this time it’s true. These two split, but before you say bad things about either of them know that it takes a strong couple to know when to walk away. They walked away very gracefully and lovingly. I think they were together for as long as it made since and then when it didn’t, they just sort of parted ways. Don’t take sides and don’t rip either one of them apart, this isn’t team Justin and team Jennifer… this is still most definitely team justifer. Let Jennifer enjoy time with friends and Justin his time in New York. May they both have wonderful lives. I wish both of them the best. I won’t be changing my bio for a while because I think that it’s important to not write anything bad and im not sure what I want to write. Let’s focus on praying for the kids who are hurt and have passed and where involved in the Florida school shooting. Prayers for florida🙏🏻❤️

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@lovely_aniston) on Feb 15, 2018 at 5:02pm PST