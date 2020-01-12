PRINCU WILLIAMU PREKIPJELO, ODRIČE SE BRATA? ‘Cijeli život sam štitio Harryja, ali sad je dosta! Mi smo različiti svjetovi’

Izrazio je i nadu da se stvari još mogu popraviti te da će obitelj ponovno biti na okupu
O netrpeljivosti između kraljevske braće nagađalo se još otkako je mlađi, princ Harry, oženio američku glumicu Meghan Markle. Stariji je William cijelo vrijeme šutio i nije želio komentirati takve napise, ali čini se kako je sada simbolično nazvani “Megxit” bila kap koja je prelila čašu.
Budući britanski kralj napokon je javno progovorio o narušenim odnosima s problematičnim bratom, koji je nedavno izazvao skandal, najavivši da se, zajedno s tri godine starijom suprugom, povlači s kraljevskih dužnosti i seli u Ameriku.
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph to commemorate and honour the men and women who have lost their lives in conflict. As shared at last night’s Festival of Remembrance, this quote embodies the sacrifice of those that serve: • “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.” • For more details of this week of Remembrance and their Royal Highness’s recognition for those who serve, please see previous posts. #WeWillRememberThem #Remembrance Photo © PA
William je slomljen zbog svega
“Cijeli život sam štitio i grlio brata, ali više ne mogu. Mi smo dva različita svijeta”, izjavio je vojvoda od Cambridgea za Sunday Times i dodao kako se ipak nada da se stvari još mogu popraviti te da će obitelj ponovno biti na okupu.
Happy 37th Birthday to HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge! 🎂💙 – #RoyalFamily #Royals #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #CatherineMiddleton #DukeofCambridge #DuchessofCambridge #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #UnitedKingdom #UK #🇬🇧 #Britain #England #Prince #Princess #HRH
“Jako sam tužan zbog toga, ali sve što mogu učiniti je pokušati ih podržati i nadati se da ćemo jednoga dana svi opet biti u istome timu. Želim da kao obitelj budemo složni”, priznao je nakon što je kraljica Elizabeta sazvala hitan sastanak s prinčevima kako bi se ova kriza riješila u najkraćem roku.
#New The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed The Queen some of the activities that those experiencing the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden can enjoy, including Reed Boat making ⛵️ – #RoyalFamily #Royals #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #CatherineMiddleton #DukeofCambridge #DuchessofCambridge #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #UnitedKingdom #UK #🇬🇧 #Britain #England #Prince #Princess #HRH
Sve će to građani masno platiti
Podsjećamo, vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Sussexa u srijedu su šokirali svijet objavivši kako daju otkaz na svim kraljevskim dužnostima i žele postati financijski neovisni izvan Velike Britanije. Meghan i Harry tako se planiraju sa sinčićem Archiejem preseliti u Kanadu i odgajati ga izvan okova dvora.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Ugledni “Times” smatra da postupak odmetnutih supružnika “ima sva obilježja sebičnosti i naglosti po kojoj je Harry zloglasno poznat”. Mediji iznad svega kao veliko licemjerje kritiziraju njihovu želju da budu financijski neovisni.
Kraljevska apanaža, koje se žele odreći, samo je pet posto njihovih službenih troškova. Ostalo im plaća Harryjev otac, princ Charles, od prihoda sa svojih privatnih imanja. Istodobno će troškovi njihova osiguranja, budu li živjeli na dvama kontinentima, strelovito porasti, a to plaćaju porezni obveznici – baš kao što su platili i 2,4 milijuna funta za nedavnu obnovu njihove rezidencije.
