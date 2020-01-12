Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
U ŽARU 'MEGXITA'

PRINCU WILLIAMU PREKIPJELO, ODRIČE SE BRATA? ‘Cijeli život sam štitio Harryja, ali sad je dosta! Mi smo različiti svjetovi’

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 14:57 12.01.2020

Izrazio je i nadu da se stvari još mogu popraviti te da će obitelj ponovno biti na okupu

O netrpeljivosti između kraljevske braće nagađalo se još otkako je mlađi, princ Harry, oženio američku glumicu Meghan Markle. Stariji je William cijelo vrijeme šutio i nije želio komentirati takve napise, ali čini se kako je sada simbolično nazvani “Megxit” bila kap koja je prelila čašu.

Budući britanski kralj napokon je javno progovorio o narušenim odnosima s problematičnim bratom, koji je nedavno izazvao skandal, najavivši da se, zajedno s tri godine starijom suprugom, povlači s kraljevskih dužnosti i seli u Ameriku.

William je slomljen zbog svega

“Cijeli život sam štitio i grlio brata, ali više ne mogu. Mi smo dva različita svijeta”, izjavio je vojvoda od Cambridgea za Sunday Times i dodao kako se ipak nada da se stvari još mogu popraviti te da će obitelj ponovno biti na okupu.

“Jako sam tužan zbog toga, ali sve što mogu učiniti je pokušati ih podržati i nadati se da ćemo jednoga dana svi opet biti u istome timu. Želim da kao obitelj budemo složni”, priznao je nakon što je kraljica Elizabeta sazvala hitan sastanak s prinčevima kako bi se ova kriza riješila u najkraćem roku.

RASKOL NA KRALJEVSKOM DVORU! Meghan otišla bez Harryja u Kanadu: Skinula je čak i prsten

Sve će to građani masno platiti

Podsjećamo, vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Sussexa u srijedu su šokirali svijet objavivši kako daju otkaz na svim kraljevskim dužnostima i žele postati financijski neovisni izvan Velike Britanije. Meghan i Harry tako se planiraju sa sinčićem Archiejem preseliti u Kanadu i odgajati ga izvan okova dvora.

Ugledni “Times” smatra da postupak odmetnutih supružnika “ima sva obilježja sebičnosti i naglosti po kojoj je Harry zloglasno poznat”. Mediji iznad svega kao veliko licemjerje kritiziraju njihovu želju da budu financijski neovisni.

Kraljevska apanaža, koje se žele odreći, samo je pet posto njihovih službenih troškova. Ostalo im plaća Harryjev otac, princ Charles, od prihoda sa svojih privatnih imanja. Istodobno će troškovi njihova osiguranja, budu li živjeli na dvama kontinentima, strelovito porasti, a to plaćaju porezni obveznici – baš kao što su platili i 2,4 milijuna funta za nedavnu obnovu njihove rezidencije.

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 14:57 12.01.2020

