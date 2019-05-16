NORVEŠKA PRINCEZA MARTHA LOUISE ŠOKIRALA IZJAVOM O LJUBAVI SVOG ŽIVOTA: U vezi je sa šamanom biseksualcem

Prvi put su viđeni u javnosti u studenom prošle godine, a po Hollywoodu se šuška kako je princeza bila jedna od njegovih prvih klijentica
Norveška princeza Martha Louise objavila je na svom Instagram profilu kako je pronašla ljubav svog života. Pratiteljima je otkrila kako je u vezi s biseksualnim šamanom Durekom.
Četrdesetsedmogodišnja princeza najstarije je dijete kralja Haralda i kraljice Sonje. Majka je troje djece, a razvela se 2017. godine je od pisca Arija Behna. Za svoga sadašnjeg partnera Dureka izjavila je da se zaklela da će ga voljeti ‘’od ove vječnosti do sljedeće’’, piše Daily Mail.
Kralj Harald je poručio svima koji kritiziraju vezu njegove kćeri da ona nije izabrala svoga dečka da bi zadovoljila norme.
There is a grace and beauty about life when you fall in love. Something softens in you that's unspeakable, however felt in the very depth of your soul. Then your eyes see more clearly yourself and everyone else with the same reflection the heart feels. To be loved or not to be loved for I'd rather be loved unconditionally then not to be loved at all. This is what I feel from @princessmarthalouise, pure acceptance of my multidimensional self. Not just the Shaman, however the woman in me, the strong man in me, the little boy, ET, the jaguar, the scientist and the angel and more. All loved by this Goddess, who I honor and worship. Where I can cry in her arms when I'm sad or hurt and laugh about life and its many complexities. A strong woman who lets me be me without judgement or confinement. I'm free when I'm with her, free to be me and love a women who is a bright light of wisdom and profound grace and immense beauty. Happy Mothers Day powerful women of the world. I honor you and your devotion to life. Thank you @dhendersonphoto
Pravo ime šamana je Durrek Verrett. Nije poznato gdje se upoznao s princezom Marthom. Prvi put su viđeni u javnosti u studenom prošle godine, a po Hollywoodu se šuška kako je princeza bila jedna od njegovih prvih klijentica.
‘Nije na vama da birate za mene i osuđujete me’
Martha je na svom Instagramu za Dureka napisala da je njezina srodna duša te da je njoj i mnogima promijenio život.
‘’Kada upoznaš svoju srodnu dušu, jednostavno znaš. Imala sam dovoljno sreće i upoznala moju. Durek je promijenio moj život, kao i mnogima. Pomogao mi je shvatiti da bezuvjetna ljubav postoji na ovom planetu. Prihvatio me cijelu, takvu kakva jesam, bez pitanja i straha. Uz njega se najviše smijem. Osjećam se jako blagoslovljeno i sretno što mi je on dečko. Hvala ti moja ljubavi, što si me tako divno uključio u svoju obitelj.
When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next. And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy. Have a wonderful, loving Sunday and Mother’s Day(for the USA). 📸 @dhendersonphoto #love #unconditionallove #newlove #boyfriend #inlove
A za sve one koji moraju kritizirati: stanite. Nije na vama da birate za mene i osuđujete me. Ne biram svog muškarca tako da bih zadovoljila ikoga od vas, vaših normi i ‘kutija’ koje ste u svojoj glavi odabrali za mene. Šaman Durek je čovjek s kojim volim provoditi svoje vrijeme i koji me ispunjava. Stoga, hvala vam što poštujete moje odluke. Sve što znam u ovom trenutku je to da se jako volimo i sretna sam zbog toga’’, napisala je princeza.
@shamandurek to Norway. He and his family are half Norwegian and I am bringing my newly found family back home. So look out for us in Norway in May/June. Getting back to you about this amazing guy and his ability to empower others. Just wanted to give you a heads up. And if you don’t follow him already, you are missing out. Just sayin’…😉
