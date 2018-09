PRINC WILLIAM PROGOVORIO O SVOJOJ BORBI SA PSIHIČKIM PROBLEMIMA: ‘Čovjek počne vjerovati da je život doista crn’

View this post on Instagram

Half of us have experienced a mental health problem in our current job, and 1 in 4 of us are struggling with these problems in silence. This needs to change. #MentalHealthAtWork will change the way we approach workplace wellbeing in the UK – The Duke of Cambridge met @MindCharity CEO Paul Farmer, and UK employers and employees to talk mental health and explore the new online portal, a collaboration between Mind and @Heads_Together. Follow our story to visit the portal.