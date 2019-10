PREDVIĐALI SU JOJ BLISTAVU KARIJERU, A ONA JE SRLJALA IZ BRAKA U BRAK: Gdje je danas Kubrickova Lolita?

View this post on Instagram

This picture embodies a time before all the shit went down and a sweet moment in time of a mother who knew how to love her daughter and her daughter loved everything. No matter how hard it would get living with and without my mother, I have never lost my joy! No one can take that light away from you, unless you let them. You might have to fight like hell to keep it, but I would rather fight for myself then give up! VIVA LA SPARKLE 💗🦄🌟. #fightforyourdreams #dreambig #truthseeker #nonatruthseeker #loveoutloud #liveoutloud #suelyon #mystory #storyteller #lolitasdaughter