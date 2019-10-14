POZNATOM GLUMCU PREMINULA KĆI (3), SUPRUGA OBJAVILA: ‘Krevetić je prazan. Tišina zaglušuje. Otišla je u mojim rukama…’

Cervantesova supruga se od njihove kćeri oprostila na društvenim mrežama
Glumcu Miguelu Cervantesu preminula je trogodišnja kći Adelaide Grace. Njegova supruga Kelly tužnu vijest objavila je na Instagramu. “Aparati ne rade. Njezin krevetić je prazan. Tišina zaglušuje. Adelaide Grace napustila nas je u nedjelju ujutro. Otišla je u miru, u mojim rukama, okružena ljubavlju. Napokon se oslobodila boli i napadaja, ali naša su srca slomljena. Neopisivo te volimo Adelaideybug i zauvijek ćemo te voljeti”, napisala je u dirljivoj objavu koju je potom i on objavio.
The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after 💔💜
Strani mediji pišu da je Adelaide od sedmog mjeseca života imala napadaje epilepsije. Kelly je o njezinoj borbi s bolesti pisala na blogu Inchstones.
Cervantes je poznat po ulozi u mjuziklu “Hamilton”, a glumio je i u seriji “The Blacklist”.
*NEW BLOG POST* “The ‘H’ word” The Cervantes family has had quite a week with something for everyone to celebrate – and we absolutely have. But lurking in the shadows of every celebration is chronic illness just waiting to take back the spotlight – and oh, it has. I don’t use the word “hate” lightly. In fact, there is only one thing Jackson is allowed to say that he hates: epilepsy. But for some reason, using this word has been considered taboo in the community for years. Not understanding why, I made an attempt to figure it out. So curious to hear your thoughts on this topic after reading this week’s blog! Link in bio ❤️💜 . . . #inchstones #inchstonesbykc #epilepsywarrior #epilepsyawareness #mastcellactivationsyndrome #mcas #chronicillness #hamildad #hamilvantes #caregiversupport #caregiver #familyblogger #specialneedsblogger #momblogger #mamablogger #momblog #mommyblog #specialneeds #specialneedsmom #specialneedskids
We are so lucky to have my mom in town to help keep the house running right now. The other night I walked into Adelaide’s room after putting Jackson to bed and found her and Adelaide asleep in Miss A’s bed. Gotta love some grandma love ❤️💜 . . . #specialneedsgrandma #advocatelikeagrandma #advocatelikeamother #grandmalove #thisishospice #hospice #caregiver #caregiversupport #differentisbeautiful
