TUŽNA VIJEST

POZNATOM GLUMCU PREMINULA KĆI (3), SUPRUGA OBJAVILA: ‘Krevetić je prazan. Tišina zaglušuje. Otišla je u mojim rukama…’

Foto: IMDB Autor: Hot.hr 11:18 14.10.2019

Cervantesova supruga se od njihove kćeri oprostila na društvenim mrežama

Glumcu Miguelu Cervantesu preminula je trogodišnja kći Adelaide Grace. Njegova supruga Kelly tužnu vijest objavila je na Instagramu. “Aparati ne rade. Njezin krevetić je prazan. Tišina zaglušuje. Adelaide Grace napustila nas je u nedjelju ujutro. Otišla je u miru, u mojim rukama, okružena ljubavlju. Napokon se oslobodila boli i napadaja, ali naša su srca slomljena. Neopisivo te volimo Adelaideybug i zauvijek ćemo te voljeti”, napisala je u dirljivoj objavu koju je potom i on objavio.

Strani mediji pišu da je Adelaide od sedmog mjeseca života imala napadaje epilepsije. Kelly je o njezinoj borbi s bolesti pisala na blogu Inchstones.

Cervantes je poznat po ulozi u mjuziklu “Hamilton”, a glumio je i u seriji “The Blacklist”.

