PRESLATKO

POZNATI PJEVAČ I NJEGOV MUŽ POSVOJILI TREĆE DIJETE: Preslatkom fotografijom predstavili malenu Luciju

Foto: Instagram/Ricky Martin Autor: Hot.hr 12:05 01.01.2019

Obitelj poznatog pjevača bogatija je za još jednog člana

Pjevač Ricky Martin objavio je u utorak da je posvojio treće dijete, prenose američki mediji.

Dolazak kćeri najavio je slikom na Instagramu na kojoj se vide njezine malene ruke.

View this post on Instagram

🇪🇸Nos emociona anunciar que nos hemos convertido en padres de una hermosa y saludable niña a la que hemos llamado Lucía Martin-Yosef. Esto ha sido sin duda un cumpleaños y celebración de la Navidad única en nuestras vidas. Tanto sus hermanos como Jwan y yo estamos completamente enamorados de nuestra beba y agradecidos de poder comenzar este 2019 con el mejor regalo que podíamos recibir, el regalo de la vida. 🇬🇧 We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia ❤

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Martin je napisao da se djevojčica zove Lucia, no nije napisao nikakve druge detalje osim da je djevojčica zdrava.

Dodao je da se njegova obitelj koja uključuje supruga Jwana Yosefa i desetgodišnje blizance “zaljubila u Luciju”.
