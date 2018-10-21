Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Vijesti

TEŠKA DIJAGNOZA

POZNATA GLUMICA OTKRILA DA BOLUJE OD NEIZLJEČIVE BOLESTI: ‘Ja sam invalid, padam, stvari mi ispadaju iz ruke’

Foto: Instagram/ Selma Blair Autor: Hot.hr 13:07 21.10.2018

Za ovu bolest još uvijek nema lijeka, no postoji nekoliko vrsta liječenja koji oboljelima ublažavaju tegobe

Selma Blair na društvenim mrežama progovorila je o borbi s teškom bolesti. Slavnoj glumici dijagnosticirana je multipla skleroza, neizlječiva bolest koja češće pogađa žene nego muškarce, a uglavnom se javlja između dvadesete i tridesete godina. “Ja sam invalid. Ponekad padnem. Stvari mi ispadaju iz ruke”, napisala je Selma koja se nada da će njezine riječi ohrabriti druge koji se bore s ovom opakom bolesti. Otkrila je i kako je reagirala kad je saznala za dijagnozu. “Sjećanje na to mi je pomalo maglovito. Moja lijeva strana traži smjernice od pokvarenog GPS-a. No, ide nekako. Želim se ponovno igrati sa svojim sinom. Želim šetati ulicom i jahati konja. Imam multiplu sklerozu i dobro sam”, rekla je.

LIJEPA GLUMICA POZIRALA U ELEGANTNOJ HALJINI, A ONDA JU JE ZADIGLA: Pokazala svoju mačkicu i iznenadila baš sve

View this post on Instagram

I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family… you know who you are.

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

REDATELJ OPTUŽEN ZA ZLOSTAVLJANJE 300 ŽENA PORUČIO: ‘Svima koji govore te laži o meni želim je*eno pljunuti u lice’

Nakon što je sa svojom bolesti izašla u javnost, glumicu su podržali mnogi koji dijele istu dijagnozu, među kojima je i novinaka Victoria Brownworth. “Meni je MS dijagnosticiran s 30 godina. U potpunosti se mogu poistovjetiti sa Selmom”, izjavila je. Selma, koja glumi u Netflixovoj seriji Another Life, otkrila je da joj je puno pomogla njezina kostimografkinja, Allisa Swanson, koja ju je ohrabrila da otvoreno progovori o svojoj bolesti.

Iako za multiplu sklerozu lijeka još uvijek nema, postoje neka liječenja koji oboljelima olakšavaju simptome. Riječ je o lijekovima protiv bolova i upale živaca, fizikalnoj terapiji za opuštanje mišića te lijekovima koji usporavaju napredak bolesti.

View this post on Instagram

I am grateful. Beach bum . #weekend #california

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

Foto: Instagram/ Selma Blair Autor: Hot.hr 13:07 21.10.2018

Promo

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr