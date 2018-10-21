POZNATA GLUMICA OTKRILA DA BOLUJE OD NEIZLJEČIVE BOLESTI: ‘Ja sam invalid, padam, stvari mi ispadaju iz ruke’

Za ovu bolest još uvijek nema lijeka, no postoji nekoliko vrsta liječenja koji oboljelima ublažavaju tegobe
Selma Blair na društvenim mrežama progovorila je o borbi s teškom bolesti. Slavnoj glumici dijagnosticirana je multipla skleroza, neizlječiva bolest koja češće pogađa žene nego muškarce, a uglavnom se javlja između dvadesete i tridesete godina. “Ja sam invalid. Ponekad padnem. Stvari mi ispadaju iz ruke”, napisala je Selma koja se nada da će njezine riječi ohrabriti druge koji se bore s ovom opakom bolesti. Otkrila je i kako je reagirala kad je saznala za dijagnozu. “Sjećanje na to mi je pomalo maglovito. Moja lijeva strana traži smjernice od pokvarenog GPS-a. No, ide nekako. Želim se ponovno igrati sa svojim sinom. Želim šetati ulicom i jahati konja. Imam multiplu sklerozu i dobro sam”, rekla je.
LIJEPA GLUMICA POZIRALA U ELEGANTNOJ HALJINI, A ONDA JU JE ZADIGLA: Pokazala svoju mačkicu i iznenadila baš sve
View this post on Instagram
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family… you know who you are.
REDATELJ OPTUŽEN ZA ZLOSTAVLJANJE 300 ŽENA PORUČIO: ‘Svima koji govore te laži o meni želim je*eno pljunuti u lice’
Nakon što je sa svojom bolesti izašla u javnost, glumicu su podržali mnogi koji dijele istu dijagnozu, među kojima je i novinaka Victoria Brownworth. “Meni je MS dijagnosticiran s 30 godina. U potpunosti se mogu poistovjetiti sa Selmom”, izjavila je. Selma, koja glumi u Netflixovoj seriji Another Life, otkrila je da joj je puno pomogla njezina kostimografkinja, Allisa Swanson, koja ju je ohrabrila da otvoreno progovori o svojoj bolesti.
Iako za multiplu sklerozu lijeka još uvijek nema, postoje neka liječenja koji oboljelima olakšavaju simptome. Riječ je o lijekovima protiv bolova i upale živaca, fizikalnoj terapiji za opuštanje mišića te lijekovima koji usporavaju napredak bolesti.
Imaš komentar?