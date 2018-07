POZNATA GLUMICA BEZ ŠMINKE I GOLOG TRBUHA PORUČILA: ‘Grudi su velike, trbuh je velik… Čovječe, trudnoća je teška’

The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS! 🌈❤️💖🙌🏼✨

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 25, 2018 at 5:17pm PDT