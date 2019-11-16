POVRIJEDILI SU KRALJICU NOVOM ODLUKOM? Harry i Meghan povukli potez koji bi mogao donijeti ozbiljne probleme na dvoru

Vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Sussexa božićne blagdane provest će s Meghaninom majkom Dorijom Ragland umjesto u Sandringhamu
Buckinghamska palača potvrdila je da princ Harry, Meghan Markle i njihov sin Archie neće provesti Božić s kraljicom, piše Daily Mail.
Vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Sussexa božićne blagdane provest će s Meghaninom majkom Dorijom Ragland umjesto u Sandringhamu s ostalim članovima kraljevske obitelji.
Par ima “kraljičinu potporu” što se tiče njihovih planova, pošto su Kate i William u prošlosti provodili Božić s njezinim roditeljima, rekao je glasnogovornik palače.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined hundreds of veterans and their families at the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, to honour and remember those who lost their lives in service of their country. Their Royal Highnesses each planted a Cross of Remembrance, paying respect to those who have served in our Armed Forces. They were then honoured to spend time meeting with veterans and family members from all areas of the Armed forces – from those who have served in past campaigns to more recent conflicts. This is the seventh time The Duke has attended the Field of Remembrance – having previously accompanied The Duke of Edinburgh for several years. The Duchess of Sussex was grateful to be able to join her husband on this important day and to personally recognise those who have served. #remembrance #lestweforget
‘Božić u Sandringhamu zna biti stresan’
Meghan, Harry i Archie u Americi će provesti šest tjedana, a planiraju Dan zahvalnosti, koji je 28. studenog, provesti kod Dorie.
Poznavatelji zbivanja na dvoru strahuju da bi taj njihov potez mogao pogoršati odnose između njih i ostatka kraljevske obitelji, pogotovu nakon Harryjevog komentara kako su on i njegov brat “trenutno na različitim putevima”.
“Božić u Sandringhamu zna biti stresan pa možda ne žele tome izlagati Archieja dok je tako mali. Kraljica je vjerojatno malo povrijeđena zbog te odluke, no nikad neće dopustiti da se to vidi”, rekla je kraljevska biografkinja Ingrid Seward.
View this post on Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion
