STRESNI BLAGDANI

POVRIJEDILI SU KRALJICU NOVOM ODLUKOM? Harry i Meghan povukli potez koji bi mogao donijeti ozbiljne probleme na dvoru

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 08:24 16.11.2019

Vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Sussexa božićne blagdane provest će s Meghaninom majkom Dorijom Ragland umjesto u Sandringhamu

Buckinghamska palača potvrdila je da princ Harry, Meghan Markle i njihov sin Archie neće provesti Božić s kraljicom, piše Daily Mail.

Vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Sussexa božićne blagdane provest će s Meghaninom majkom Dorijom Ragland umjesto u Sandringhamu s ostalim članovima kraljevske obitelji.

Par ima “kraljičinu potporu” što se tiče njihovih planova, pošto su Kate i William u prošlosti provodili Božić s njezinim roditeljima, rekao je glasnogovornik palače.

‘Božić u Sandringhamu zna biti stresan’

Meghan, Harry i Archie u Americi će provesti šest tjedana, a planiraju Dan zahvalnosti, koji je 28. studenog, provesti kod Dorie.

Poznavatelji zbivanja na dvoru strahuju da bi taj njihov potez mogao pogoršati odnose između njih i ostatka kraljevske obitelji, pogotovu nakon Harryjevog komentara kako su on i njegov brat “trenutno na različitim putevima”.

“Božić u Sandringhamu zna biti stresan pa možda ne žele tome izlagati Archieja dok je tako mali. Kraljica je vjerojatno malo povrijeđena zbog te odluke, no nikad neće dopustiti da se to vidi”, rekla je kraljevska biografkinja Ingrid Seward.

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 08:24 16.11.2019

