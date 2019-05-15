MILLA JOVOVICH IZNENADILA SVE POTRESNIM PRIZNANJEM: ‘Rekli su mi da moram biti budna tijekom cijelog abortusa’

‘Sjećanje na ono kroz što sam prošla i što sam izgubila bit će sa mnom do dana kad umrem’
Poznata holivudska glumica Milla Jovovich na svom Instagram profilu objavila je fotografiju na kojoj je bez trunke šminke te izgleda jako zabrinuto i potreseno. Uz nju je svojim pratiteljima ‘’otvorila dušu’’ i progovorila o jednom od najtežih razdoblja svoga života te je priznala kako je prije dvije godine imala pobačaj.
‘’Ne volim se baviti politikom i pokušavam to učiniti samo ako stvarno treba, a ovo je jedan od tih trenutaka. Ako netko ne želi nastaviti čitati, upozoreni ste. Naša prava kao žena na mogućnost sigurnih pobačaja kod iskusnih liječnika ponovno su upitna. Prošlog utorka guverner Georgije Brian Kemp potpisao je zakon koji zabranjuje sve pobačaje nakon šest tjedana (prije nego što većina žena uopće shvati da su trudne) uključujući slučajeve silovanja i incesta.
I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned. Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration
Ta odluka Georgiju čini šestom državom koja je donijela tako restriktivnu zabranu abortusa nakon šest tjedana, te se tako pridružila Ohiou, Mississippiju, Kentuckyju, Iowi i Sjevernoj Dakoti. Ti zakoni još nisu usvojeni, ali zakonodavci u tim državama rade sve kako bi se to što prije dogodilo.
Žene ispaštaju radi novih rigoroznih zakona
Pobačaj je dovoljno težak za žene na emocionalnoj razini i ne mora se još dodatno otežavati provodeći ga u potencijalno nesigurnim i nehigijenskim uvjetima. Sama sam imala hitan pobačaj prije dvije godine. Bila sam trudna četiri mjeseca i snimala sam na lokaciji u istočnoj Europi. Otišla sam na pregled i rekli su mi da moram biti budna tijekom cijelog postupka.
Bilo je to jedno od najstrašnijih iskustava kroz koje sam ikada prošla. Kada pomislim na to da se žene moraju suočiti s abortusima u još gorem stanju nego što sam to ja učinila, a sve zbog novih zakona, želudac mi se okreće. Pogodila me je jedna od najgorih depresija u mom životu i morala sam jako teško raditi kako bih pronašla izlaz.
‘Pobačaj je prava noćna mora’
Napravila sam pauzu u karijeri. Mjesecima sam bila izolirana i trudila sam se ostati snažna za svoje dvoje djece. Počela sam raditi u vrtu, zdravije jesti i svakodnevno odlaziti u teretanu, jer nisam željela završiti na antidepresivima, osim ako nisam isprobala svaku alternativu.
Hvala Bogu da sam uspjela pronaći izlaz iz tog osobnog pakla bez okretanja lijekovima, ali sjećanje na ono kroz što sam prošla i što sam izgubila bit će sa mnom do dana kad umrem. Pobačaj je prava noćna mora. Nijedna žena ne želi proći kroz to. Ali moramo se boriti kako bismo osigurali da naša prava budu sačuvana. Nikada nisam htjela govoriti o ovom iskustvu, ali u ovom slučaju ne mogu šutjeti’’, napisala je Milla.
