POTRESNA ISPOVIJEST TATJANE CAMERON TAJČI: ‘Prije deset godina išla sam na terapije, pokušavala sam se vratiti onoj staroj sebi’

Pjevačica je otkrila da je prije deset godina prolazila kroz teško životno razdoblje te da je odlazila na terapije
Pjevačica Tatjana Cameron Tajči na Instagramu je priznala da se prije deset godina borila s napadajima panike zbog kojih je potražila stručnu pomoć.
“Prije deset godina išla sam na terapiju i konačno sam uspjela savladati napadaje panike. Odvela sam tada sinove na predstavu ‘Mary Poppins’. Bio je to mali korak kojim sam se pokušala vratiti onoj staroj sebi, uostalom još uvijek sam bila ona djevojka koja je ostavila sve iza sebe jer nisam htjela biti lutka. Voljela sam svoje crkvene koncerte, ali nedostajale su mu moje gaže na kojima ljudi plešu. Nedostajale su mi ljubavne pjesme i pjesme koje veličaju život”, napisala je uz fotografiju na kojoj pozira sa svojim sinovima.
#10yearchallenge Yea, a lot of stuff happened in the past 10 years… the biggest difference (apart from hair and a few wrinkles)? I am no longer afraid of being judged, rejected, expelled, abandoned, yelled at, publicly called out or punished for being me (yup, I love yoga, inclusiveness and open mindedness 😉) 🧚♂️ 🦹🏼♀️ 🔻 Now, 10 years ago… 🤔 … I was quite a bit taller than my boys. :) I was in therapy and finally coming out of my bouts of panic attacks. I took the boys to see Mary Poppins (the Broadway Tour). It was one of the small steps I was taking to going back to being me (After all, I was still that girl who left everything behind because she didn’t want to be a doll). I loved my church concerts, but I missed playing gigs where people danced and held each other tight. I missed singing love songs and heartbreak songs and toasting-to-life songs. I missed being me: confident, brave and free from shame, guilt and other people’s opinions. My husband loved me and supported me, but he couldn’t fully understand where all this was coming from. I had to do the healing on my own – deep within. . . Looking back, I see how this process was as gradual as melting of a giant glacier in the early spring sun. It took many people in many different situations to bring me wisdom, guidance and encouragements I needed. I’m forever grateful for each of them – many will never know how much they had helped me. . I created many projects that helped me through that process: the play “My Perfectly Beautiful Life”, “Stanley and Tajci” show, “Awaken” album, “Waking Up in America” TV show… “Be a Rockstar I’d Transformation” book and course… . . And yes, my sons were my biggest motivation. I knew I wanted to be the healthiest version of me I could be so I don’t cause them to loose their way in growing into people they are created to be. . . .Good 10 years! Hard, challenging, but 💪🏻 kind of good! ;) #transformation #healing #positivechange
Puno je radila na sebi
Dodala je da u tom razdoblju nije bila najbolja verzija sebe. “Nedostajala mi je Tatjana koja je bila samouvjerena, hrabra, slobodna od krivnje i toga što drugi misle o meni. Moj suprug me volio i podržavao, ali nije mogao u potpunosti razumjeti što me muči. Morala sam sama raditi na sebi”, otkrila je.
Priznala je da rad na sebi nije bio ni jednostavan ni brz proces. No, zahvaljujući ljudima koji su joj pomogli u brojnim situacijama, vratila je samopouzdanje. “Sinovi su mi bili najveća motivacija. Znala sam da želim biti najbolja i najzdravija verzija sebe zbog njih “, zaključila je.
#wearblueday #wearbluetn for human trafficking awareness. Follow @endslaverytn to learn more. Contact me to schedule an educational presentation on human trafficking at your church/ organization/ community. Change begins with awareness. Get involved. Let’s end modern day slavery.
Dubrovnik… 💕 💕 I shot music videos on this street, my youngest son Blais took his first steps on these (slippery) stones, and today I brought a wonderful group of people from across the world to experience this amazing town. 💕 💕 #seacruisecroatia2018 #croatia #music #cruise
