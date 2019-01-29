POTRESNA ISPOVIJEST TATJANE CAMERON TAJČI: ‘Prije deset godina išla sam na terapije, pokušavala sam se vratiti onoj staroj sebi’

View this post on Instagram

#10yearchallenge Yea, a lot of stuff happened in the past 10 years… the biggest difference (apart from hair and a few wrinkles)? I am no longer afraid of being judged, rejected, expelled, abandoned, yelled at, publicly called out or punished for being me (yup, I love yoga, inclusiveness and open mindedness 😉) 🧚‍♂️ 🦹🏼‍♀️ 🔻 Now, 10 years ago… 🤔 … I was quite a bit taller than my boys. :) I was in therapy and finally coming out of my bouts of panic attacks. I took the boys to see Mary Poppins (the Broadway Tour). It was one of the small steps I was taking to going back to being me (After all, I was still that girl who left everything behind because she didn’t want to be a doll). I loved my church concerts, but I missed playing gigs where people danced and held each other tight. I missed singing love songs and heartbreak songs and toasting-to-life songs. I missed being me: confident, brave and free from shame, guilt and other people’s opinions. My husband loved me and supported me, but he couldn’t fully understand where all this was coming from. I had to do the healing on my own – deep within. . . Looking back, I see how this process was as gradual as melting of a giant glacier in the early spring sun. It took many people in many different situations to bring me wisdom, guidance and encouragements I needed. I’m forever grateful for each of them – many will never know how much they had helped me. . I created many projects that helped me through that process: the play “My Perfectly Beautiful Life”, “Stanley and Tajci” show, “Awaken” album, “Waking Up in America” TV show… “Be a Rockstar I’d Transformation” book and course… . . And yes, my sons were my biggest motivation. I knew I wanted to be the healthiest version of me I could be so I don’t cause them to loose their way in growing into people they are created to be. . . .Good 10 years! Hard, challenging, but 💪🏻 kind of good! ;) #transformation #healing #positivechange