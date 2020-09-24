POTRESNA ISPOVIJEST NAŠE BIVŠE MANEKENKE: ‘Bila sam među top 50 najtraženijih svjetskih modela, a dečko me psihički maltretirao’

Kristina je na kraju objave žrtvama obiteljskog nasilja poručila kako imaju pravo pobjeći od onog tko ih maltretira
Bivša manekenka Kristina Šalinović koja živi u Milanu i tamo vodi frizerski salon na svom ja Instagramu povodom Nacionalnog dana borbe protiv nasilja nad ženama objavila svoju potresnu ispovijest uz fotografiju koju je snimila za kampanju Duga Zagreb – dom za djecu i odrasle žrtve obiteljskog nasilja.
NAŠA BIVŠA MANEKENKA S TALIJANSKOM ADRESOM SE POŽALILA: ‘Prepustila sam se depresiji, izgubit ću posao’
“Znam da kasnim…. No, dali ste znali da se jučer u Hrvatskoj obilježavao dan borbe protiv nasilja nad ženama u sjećanje na tragediju tijekom brakorazvodne parnice prije 21 godine kada je Mato Oraškić na Općinskom sudu ubio svoju suprugu, njezinu odvjetnicu i sutkinju te ranio zapisničarku? Iz tog razloga Hrvatski sabor 2004. godine proglasio je 22. rujna Nacionalnim danom borbe protiv nasilja nad ženama.
I sama sam u svom životu doživjela nasilje u vezi… No, na svu ‘sreću’ je bilo ono psihičko koje ubije sve ono dobro u tebi! Do tih granica ‘ubije’, da kad sam bila na listi top 50 najtraženijih svjetskih modela, ja sam imala doslovno nikakvo samopouzdanje… Nisam se usudila ni skinut u kratke hlačice za vrijeme ljetnih vrućina jer sam imala svakodnevni podsjetnik da zavodim, da im štapićaste noge, da se oblačim tako da bi nekome ukrala dečka, itd…
View this post on Instagram
Znam da kasnim.. No, dali ste znali da se jucer u Hrvatskoj obiljezavo dan borbe protiv nasilja nad zenama u sjecanje na tragediju tijekom brakorazvodne parnice prije 21 godine kada je Mato Oraškić na Općinskom sudu ubio svoju suprugu, njezinu odvjetnicu i sutkinju te ranio zapisničarku? Iz tog razloga Hrvatski sabor 2004. godine proglasio je 22. rujna Nacionalnim danom borbe protiv nasilja nad ženama. I sama sam u svom zivotu dozivjela nasilje u vezi.. no, na svu “srecu” je bilo ono psihicko koje ubije sve ono dobro u tebi! To tih granica “ubije”, da kad sam bila na listi top 50 najtrazeninih svjetskih modela , ja sam imala doslovno nikakvo samopouzdanje.. nisam se usudila ni skinit u kratke hlacice za vrijeme ljetnih vrucina jer sam imala svakodnevni podsjetnik da zavodim, da im stapicaste noge, da se oblacim tako da bi nekome ukrala decka, itd..itd.. svakakvih sam se naslusala.. a ono najgore od svega je, sto me je on i drustvo uvjerilo da je to normalo! Jer te on zeli samo za sebe- pa je zato takav.. nije on ljubomoran- on samo tako pokazuje ljubav.. ti si kriva sto se tako oblacis, jer moras biti cedna! Samo se odredjena vrsta ljudi oblaci tako vulgarno! Dal se cini to cini normalno? Meni ne! Ja sam cak i jedna od sretnica koja je izasla iz takve posesivne veze bez ijedne modrice.. no nemaju svi takvu srecu! Zasto? Jer ih zakon ne brani! Jer eto, njemu je zao pa cemo mu smanjit kaznu.. nije znao sta radi, popio je, pa je uredu.. eto malo je samo pokazao kako se osjeca moglo je i gore.. dal stvarno jos uvijek opravdavamo nasilnike i krivimo zrtve?!? Eto, obukla se tako pa je zasluzila! Eto, popila je previse, trazila je to! NE ZNACI NE!! Cak i ako ste u vezi s nekim, NE ZNACI NE!! Nema isprike/opravdanja za bilo kakav nacin nasilja!!! Shvatite to!! A ti divna duso moja, ako osjetis ikakav nacin zlostavljanja imas svako pravo pobjec! Mozes ti to!! Svi smo uz tebe! Snazna si ti! Samo se ponekad moras podsjetiti koliko! Budi hrabra! Voljena si!! Divna si!! MOZES TI TO!! ♥️♥️♥️ (Slika i modrice su napravljenje za kampanju- Duga Zagreb- dom za dijecu i odrasle zrtve obiteljskog nasilja.) Njihov info je- 016383503 ili info@duga-zagreb.hr NISI SAMA!!! ♥️
Društvo ju je uvjerilo da je to normalno
A ono najgore od svega je, što me je on i društvo uvjerilo da je to normalno! Jer te on želi samo za sebe – pa je zato takav… Nije on ljubomoran – on samo tako pokazuje ljubav… Ti si kriva što se tako oblačiš, jer moraš biti čedna! Samo se određena vrsta ljudi oblači tako vulgarno! Dal’ se čini to normalno? Meni ne! Ja sam čak i jedna od sretnica koja je izašla iz takve posesivne veze bez ijedne modrice… No nemaju svi takvu sreću! Zašto? Jer ih zakon ne brani! Jer eto, njemu je žao pa ćemo mu smanjiti kaznu…
Nije znao šta radi, popio je, pa je uredu… Eto malo je samo pokazao kako se osjeća moglo je i gore… Dal’ stvarno još uvijek opravdavamo nasilnike i krivimo žrtve?!? Eto, obukla se tako pa je zaslužila! Eto, popila je previše, tražila je to! ‘Ne’ znači ‘Ne!’, pa čak i ako ste u vezi s nekim. Nema isprike/opravdanja za bilo kakav način nasilja! Shvatite to!”, napisala je.
OVAKVA JE ZAISTA SITUACIJA U MILANU: Naša bivša manekenka pokazala fotke koje će vas ostaviti bez riječi: ‘Apokalipsa’
Kristina je na kraju objave žrtvama obiteljskog nasilja poručila kako imaju pravo pobjeći od onog tko ih maltretira te da nisu same, a ostavila je i kontakt broj skloništa Duga Zagreb.
View this post on Instagram
My new normal.. 😷 you can’t say that hairdressing can’t be fun job! 🤣 My first memory of wanting to do hair is over 20 years old (Jesus, I’m getting old 😆) , when I was with my family on holiday Bazzar.. we where given a choice to pick one toy! And I wanted a Barbie head with a long hair so I can make her braids and stuff.. She came with some kids makeup and brush/comb .. And ofc it wasn’t an original! 🤣 But I was the happiest lil human on the planet! And from there my passion started to grown.. my mom teaching me how to braid the hair, watching her cutting our hair.. there was something so beautiful about hair that I couldn’t get my finger around it.. but I knew I wanted to be a hairdresser!!! I wasn’t the best in school.. but once you gave me mannequin head, I was killing it!! 💪🏼 From cuts to styling to coloring! And I loved everything about it!! When I was doing hair, I was in my element.. happy element! ☺️ But once the school finished and I moved to Zagreb to study for a beautician and makeup artist, I didn’t had time to focus on it.. I was so happy that I lived “by myself” (I lived with my older sister), but still, everything was more interesting then hair or school.. I started working as a waitress.. getting my modeling gigs. getting offered to move to Paris to start doing some serious modeling. and then it came to me.“If I finally finish all my schools, and move to Paris and start traveling the world, I get a chance to work with the biggest people in my industry!” So, I gave myself few months to finish everything while I worked, and I did it!!! 💪🏼 It was one of the most exhausting period of my life, but now I can start traveling!!! In 6 years of traveling and making my career as one of the most wanted models in the world, I always tried to find/have some time to help photographers to do test shootings .. do hair and makeup for models and it was so much fun!!! Problem was that I traveled soooo much that in some point I stopped.. I stopped with hair..makeup..everything.. and years passed.. and I reached 25.. and it was time to start thinking about my future.. And the rest you know! So, here I am now.. Being me! Living my wildest dreams! 🤯🤗
View this post on Instagram
How working from home looks like when you are a hairdresser? No, I don’t do clients at home.. But I work from home.. Taking online classes.. studying for my technician job.. watching tutorials of new techniques.. searching for inspiration.. making my wigs.. responding to emails and msgs of my clients and bosses.. yes, I have 3 bosses +me 🤣 So, there you have it! It’s a one no ending story.. 🤣🤣 With a lot of bad posture, back pain, and headaches cause I forgot to put my reading glasses when I work 🤣🤣🤣 It’s a good thing I love my job so much 🤣🤣🤣 What are your ways of working from home? 🤪 #workingfromhome #hairdresser #perfectiondoesntexist #hardwork #hardworkpaysoffs
View this post on Instagram
My lil man 🤣 Doesn’t let me to get a picture without him 🤣 Then we will use this ones 🤪 Remember when I said that all of the good things come when you at least expect? That’s how my September started! Unexpected call from one company to be their technician.. other one asking me to be their hairdresser influencer.. to prepare a wig for one music video.. I seriously didn’t see any of that coming.. 🤯 Just as you think that nobody see’s your hard work.. late nights.. sleepless nights..broken back..painful feet.. you get that call saying-I see you!! I appreciate you!! I want you!! I need you!! That’s how not giving up looks like!! And as I sad it yesterday.. it’s all thanks to people that didn’t believed in me!! They pushed me to show myself that I can! That I’m that strong and capable.. and so are you!!! Just start believe in yourself!! Cause I do!! You can do it you amazing human being!!! You are worthy!! You are strong!! You are fabulous!! I know you can!!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #beyourself #perfectiondoesnotexist #motivation #motivational #youcandothis
View this post on Instagram
Last “sinful” week.. Why sinful? Cause I been bad 🤣 eating like crazy everything I could find and I desired in a long time.. drinking glass(s) of wine.. no workout.. NOTHING! And I must say, I feel soooo much happier, more relaxed and hopeful to start our new fight from the beginning.. I been watching women on the beach, hiding their bodies.. staring at their legs.. covering their stretch marks.. and me? Me being so proud of my hormonal belly.. wishing for my stretch marks.. or scars.. whatever..I would take everything just be to able to have my own lil family.. So next time when you feel ashamed of your own strong body ..that body that carried lil human to this world.. body that takes you around the world..remember- you are a beautiful creature! Invincible human! And a strong woman!!! You can do anything!! You did something that a lot of women can only dream about.. be proud of yourself love!!! Love and cherish everything about yourself!! Cause in a moment that you show confidence and love for your own body and yourself, everything will change and you will start not giving a flying f what others think of you 🥰 you are a strong, beautiful and smart human being ♥️ #beyourself #perfectiondoesnotexist #motivation #loveyourself #loveyourbody #ivfwarrior
View this post on Instagram
To the end of the universe, and back my love!!! ❤️ I don’t share our story so much.. only when it’s our anniversary or birthday.. but this time.. it’s just because.. 🙃 In last 6 years we been trough everything.. and lately, we been stuck in the house together for 3 months.. and there is a new saying going around- couple that didn’t broke up during quarantine is for LIFE!! (Or something like that.. 🤣) And it’s true.. and least for us.. we connected on a new level.. found out more about each other.. and after all this shit we been in.. and passing through.. and all the hard times that are awaiting for us.. I still want to spend them with him.. I’m finally realizing that deep and meaningful love.. and I wish it to all of you from the bottom of my heart ♥️ With pure love in your life, you can conquer EVERYTHING!!! ♥️ Forever and ever love ♥️ Happy vacation 🤣 #beyourself #family #familytime #motivation #love #couplegoals #couple #loveisallyouneed
Imaš komentar?