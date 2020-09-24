POTRESNA ISPOVIJEST NAŠE BIVŠE MANEKENKE: ‘Bila sam među top 50 najtraženijih svjetskih modela, a dečko me psihički maltretirao’

View this post on Instagram

Znam da kasnim.. No, dali ste znali da se jucer u Hrvatskoj obiljezavo dan borbe protiv nasilja nad zenama u sjecanje na tragediju tijekom brakorazvodne parnice prije 21 godine kada je Mato Oraškić na Općinskom sudu ubio svoju suprugu, njezinu odvjetnicu i sutkinju te ranio zapisničarku? Iz tog razloga Hrvatski sabor 2004. godine proglasio je 22. rujna Nacionalnim danom borbe protiv nasilja nad ženama. I sama sam u svom zivotu dozivjela nasilje u vezi.. no, na svu “srecu” je bilo ono psihicko koje ubije sve ono dobro u tebi! To tih granica “ubije”, da kad sam bila na listi top 50 najtrazeninih svjetskih modela , ja sam imala doslovno nikakvo samopouzdanje.. nisam se usudila ni skinit u kratke hlacice za vrijeme ljetnih vrucina jer sam imala svakodnevni podsjetnik da zavodim, da im stapicaste noge, da se oblacim tako da bi nekome ukrala decka, itd..itd.. svakakvih sam se naslusala.. a ono najgore od svega je, sto me je on i drustvo uvjerilo da je to normalo! Jer te on zeli samo za sebe- pa je zato takav.. nije on ljubomoran- on samo tako pokazuje ljubav.. ti si kriva sto se tako oblacis, jer moras biti cedna! Samo se odredjena vrsta ljudi oblaci tako vulgarno! Dal se cini to cini normalno? Meni ne! Ja sam cak i jedna od sretnica koja je izasla iz takve posesivne veze bez ijedne modrice.. no nemaju svi takvu srecu! Zasto? Jer ih zakon ne brani! Jer eto, njemu je zao pa cemo mu smanjit kaznu.. nije znao sta radi, popio je, pa je uredu.. eto malo je samo pokazao kako se osjeca moglo je i gore.. dal stvarno jos uvijek opravdavamo nasilnike i krivimo zrtve?!? Eto, obukla se tako pa je zasluzila! Eto, popila je previse, trazila je to! NE ZNACI NE!! Cak i ako ste u vezi s nekim, NE ZNACI NE!! Nema isprike/opravdanja za bilo kakav nacin nasilja!!! Shvatite to!! A ti divna duso moja, ako osjetis ikakav nacin zlostavljanja imas svako pravo pobjec! Mozes ti to!! Svi smo uz tebe! Snazna si ti! Samo se ponekad moras podsjetiti koliko! Budi hrabra! Voljena si!! Divna si!! MOZES TI TO!! ♥️♥️♥️ (Slika i modrice su napravljenje za kampanju- Duga Zagreb- dom za dijecu i odrasle zrtve obiteljskog nasilja.) Njihov info je- 016383503 ili info@duga-zagreb.hr NISI SAMA!!! ♥️