POSLOVNI KRAH SVIMA OMILJENOG KUHARA: Jamie Oliver u problemima, počeo masovno zatvarati svoje restorane

Guys Im super humbled to receive a very prestigious award today from Nielsen ( they track all the book sales in UK ) for the Biggest selling book of the whole year for quick and easy 5 ingredient food !and that’s even across all book category’s !?!?! Wow this book has just had the most phenomenal response from you guys im so so so pleased and grateful, it’s an amazing achievement for me personally I hope it can inspire any dyslexic kid out there that struggles at school as I did to keep on persevering to find your passion …and after nearly 20 years in the TV business I’m relieved to still be relevant and have a platform to work for you guys. A massive Thank you to everyone that took the trouble to buy my book and I’ve been blown away by the positive feed back from you all. Thank you

