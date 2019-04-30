POGLEDAJTE ŠTO SU MEGHAN I HARRY POKLONILI PRIJATELJIMA ZA VJENČANJE: Za ovo su izdvojili čak 60.000 kuna

View this post on Instagram

NEW PRINT RELEASE TODAY – Following our visit from amazing nine year old artist Belle Curran last week we have just released this image as a print. Belle suffers from interstitial lung disease. and needs a lung transplant. She is raising awareness about organ donation, and funds for the various charities that have helped her. The print is from a limited edition of 12, and all of the proceeds will be going to the charities that have supported Belle. The quote we have chosen comes from the children's author Dr Seuss. We would be grateful for anyone who follows the link in our bio, and makes a donation. The print is available now through our website. please note that the prints will take up to 21 days for delivery