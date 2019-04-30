Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
NISU ŠTEDILI

POGLEDAJTE ŠTO SU MEGHAN I HARRY POKLONILI PRIJATELJIMA ZA VJENČANJE: Za ovo su izdvojili čak 60.000 kuna

Foto: AFP Autor: Hot.hr 08:56 30.04.2019

Vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Sussexa nisu se pojavili na vjenčanju, ali su se zato iskupili skupocjenim poklonom

Glumac Idris Elba i njegova supruga Sabrina Dhowre vjenčali su se prošli vikend u Ksar Char Bagh hotelu u Marakešu. Iako nisu došli na svadbu, princ Harry i Meghan Markle mladencima su poslali poklon čija se vrijednost porcjenjuje na 7.000 funti, odnosno oko 60.000 kuna, prenosi Metro. Riječ je o slici koju potpisuju Franklyn i Brendan Connor i koja prikazuje naslovnicu knjige 1950-ih uz napis “Zašto se uklopiti, ako si rođen da se istakneš?”.

Idris i Sabrina su za svojih 150 uzvanika pripremili trodnevno slavlje u Maroku. Ona je nosila haljinu s potpisom Vere Wang, a on je bio odjeven u odijelo Ozwalda Boatenga.

Princ Harry i Meghan MarkleFoto: AFP

 

