PODRŽALA POKRETE ZA ZAŠTITU PRAVA ŽENA: Meghan Markle odradila prvi zadatak s Harryjem, Williamom i Kate

Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton and Ms. Meghan Markle at the Royal Foundation Forum. Kate is wearing her Seraphine 'Valerie' dress (http://bit.ly/2otelbp) while Meghan is wearing a belted satin dress by Jason Wu (bit.ly/2Fa3sVn). Have you watched the Facebook Daily Mail LIVE? . 📷 . . . #headstogether #headstogethercampaign #headstogethercampaign2018 #mentalhealth #discussingmentalhealth #makingadifference #changingtheworld #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #dukeofcambridge #princewilliam #princeharry #importantissues #importanttopics #mentalhealthtopics #mentalhealthchange #changinglives #changinglivesaroundtheworld #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthheadstogether #talkingaboutmentalhealth #changingtheworldtogether #mentalhealthdiscussion #discussingmentalhealth #meghanmarkle #meghanmarklestyle #meghanmarklefashion #katemiddletonstyle #katemiddletonfashion #mentalhealthcampaign

A post shared by Emmalisa Louise (@exquisiteemmalisa) on Feb 28, 2018 at 3:38am PST