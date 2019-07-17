PLUS SIZE MANEKENKA ŽALILA SE NA HRVATSKU, A ONDA OKRENULA PLOČU: Dijeli izazovne fotografije dok tulumari po jadranskoj obali

Unatoč pohvalama na račun hrvatskih prirodnih ljepota, Hemson nije bila u potpunosti oduševljena Hrvatskom
Riley Hemson (23), plus size manekenka s Novog Zelanda, za vikend se zabavljala na festivalu Ultra Europe u Splitu, nakon čega je otišla na Hvar.
O svom odmoru informirala je i obožavatelje na Instagram profilu, a osim hrvatskih ljepota u prvi plan je stavljala i svoje obline.
“Pogledaj me, ja sam kapetan sada. Plovim što dalje od tvojih gluposti”, napisala je Riley pored jedne od fotografija na kojoj je pozirala u crnom kupaćem kostimu.
Unatoč pohvalama na račun hrvatskih prirodnih ljepota, Hemson nije bila u potpunosti oduševljena Hrvatskom.
“Ljudi, jedina loša strana našeg smještaja je što smo na petom katu, a nemamo lift. Moramo hodati gore – dolje barem triput dnevno”, požalila se Riley na društvenim mrežama.
View this post on Instagram
Have you ever looked back on a photo and thought “I wish I was that size now, I can’t believe I thought I was fat”. Been there sis 🙋🏼♀️ that’s the most solid evidence that if you’re constantly striving for happiness by changing the way you look, you most likely never will be truly happy. You will always want more. Accept yourself now, accept your past bod and accept that your future will be forever changing as well. For me, intent is really important in healing the part of me that feels I need to change my body in order to be happy and feel successful. I exercise because it clears my mind and makes me feel good. I challenge myself at the gym because I love to feel strong, not because I want to tone my lower stomach or lose my back fat. I eat nutritious foods most of the time and avoid others because it makes me feel energised, not because I’m constantly concerned about the calories. If changes happen, cool. If weight loss happens then so be it. But is it the intention? Am I doing these things because I am trying to change the way I look? No. Living a life of balance, acceptance and happiness. Weight loss is not my focus anymore. I focus on what I have got to gain, not what I have got to lose. All whilst knowing I am more than just my body 🌺
Imaš komentar?