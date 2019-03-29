PJEVAČKI DUO I MENADŽER POGINULI U PROMETNOJ NESREĆI: ‘U šoku smo, bili su jedan od najperspektivnijih mladih bendova’

Fitzpatrick i Laading izgubili su život u srijedu u prometnoj nesreći u Kaliforniji
Članovi britanskog sastava “Her’s”, Stephen Fitzpatrick i Audun Laading iz Liverpoola te njihov menadžer Trevor Engelbrektson poginuli su u prometnoj nesreći u Americi, objavljeno je na službenoj Facebook stranici njihove izdavačke kuće ‘Heist or Hit.
Rumour has it that in the morning hours in Austin; two dudes can be seen floating around the Ladybird Lake on barge, and if you keep very still a little tune might float your way 🛥👻👻 Thanks to the @bbcintroducing gang for capturing this~ ! Link to spooky evidence will be on the story 😱
“U šoku smo. Njihova energija, živahnost i talent bili su definicija našeg izdavaštva. Bili su topli ljudi, ljubazni i zabavni. Kad god bi došli u naš ured, to je bio poseban doživljaj”, objavio je njihov izdavač te dodao da su bili jedan od britanskih najomiljenijih i najperspektivnijih mladih bendova.
We’re officially on US soil, and your American air is tasting delicious, crisp with a hint of freedom. We’ll soon be truckin into Texas to participate in the @sxsw festivities. Come see us all five times or just the once, depending on how eager you are 🤟🇺🇸🤟 📷 @sebastiensejourne x
Britanac Fitzpatrick i Norvežanin Laading upoznali su se na studiju u Liverpoolu. Prošle godine su izdali album “Invitation to Her’s”. U srijedu su s menadžerom otputovali na zakazani kocnert u Santa Anu u Kaliforniji kada se dogodio sudar.
Enter the romantic ambiguous floral neon mood realm of ‘Under Wraps’ in a video for the ages by the incredible @jorgearramos ~ Get your skates on and have a wee cry under the disco ball 🕺🏼💧💃 also massive thanks to @jacklanglois2 @tesscline and @keithmach 🌙✨ find it on the story in a sec ~ Photo by legend status @neelastica
Our homecoming happening in our adoptive city of Liverpool is soon approaching! It’s gonna be a tear filled special night with our good friends @trudymylove and @honey_moonuk Come along and have a good happy cry in the @artsclubhq with us 👁👄👁💦 Special night experience tickets on the story~ special Copenhagen photo by @saam_j_k Her’s x
