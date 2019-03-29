Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
TUŽNA VIJEST

PJEVAČKI DUO I MENADŽER POGINULI U PROMETNOJ NESREĆI: ‘U šoku smo, bili su jedan od najperspektivnijih mladih bendova’

Foto: Instagram/ Her's Autor: Hot.hr 18:46 29.03.2019

Fitzpatrick i Laading izgubili su život u srijedu u prometnoj nesreći u Kaliforniji

Članovi britanskog sastava “Her’s”, Stephen Fitzpatrick i Audun Laading iz Liverpoola te njihov menadžer Trevor Engelbrektson poginuli su u prometnoj nesreći u Americi, objavljeno je na službenoj Facebook stranici njihove izdavačke kuće ‘Heist or Hit.

“U šoku smo. Njihova energija, živahnost i talent bili su definicija našeg izdavaštva. Bili su topli ljudi, ljubazni i zabavni. Kad god bi došli u naš ured, to je bio poseban doživljaj”, objavio je njihov izdavač te dodao da su bili jedan od britanskih najomiljenijih i najperspektivnijih mladih bendova.

Britanac Fitzpatrick i Norvežanin Laading upoznali su se na studiju u Liverpoolu. Prošle godine su izdali album “Invitation to Her’s”. U srijedu su s menadžerom otputovali na zakazani kocnert u Santa Anu u Kaliforniji kada se dogodio sudar.

 

 

 

