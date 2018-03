PJEVAČICA SE OBRUŠILA NA DUŠEBRIŽNIKE KOJIMA SMETA NJEZINA GOLOTINJA: ‘Vaša mišljenja mi ne plaćaju hipoteku’

Massive day! The launch of my very own fitness workout! https://www.mybodybymyleene.com For me, body positivity is so important. It can be debilitating for so many, disheartening or unachievable. It’s time to take back the power and own our bodies. We make babies, we work, we raise families, we run ourselves ragged looking after our loved ones and keeping a household. It’s not about what anyone else thinks but how we ourselves feel. This work out is manageable, realistic and most importantly, gets results. I am inspired by all the strong, capable woman around me and wanted to pass that feeling on to those who are not feeling so great, want a change, a challenge or just to feel good and strong. 💪 #mybodybymyleene @mybodybymyleene

