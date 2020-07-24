Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
NE PRIVLAČI JE LUKSUZ

OVE EKSPLICITNE FOTOGRAFIJE DONIJELE SU JOJ MILIJUNE: ‘Živim kao da sam siromašna, ne kupujem si ništa…’

Autor: Hot.hr 11:48 24.07.2020

Jem tvrdi da unatoč milijunskim prihodima vodi sasvim običan život

Jem Wolfie postala je milijunašica zahvaljujući eksplicitnom sadržaju na stranici OnlyFans, a radi i kao manekenka. Iako može živjeti luksuznim životom, ona tvrdi da nema velike prohtjeve i da vodi sasvim običan život. “Živim kao da sam siromašna i to je važno znati. Živim skroman život. Ne kupujem ništa za sebe. Sretnija sam nego ikada jer sve što sam ikad željela je kuća u kojoj mogu imati pse. Nikad to nisam uspjela ostvariti, ali trenutačno gradim kuću tako da mogu udomiti što više pasa”, rekla je za strane medije.

 

Slika, crta, bavi se glazbom

Tvrdi da ljudima teško objašnjava na koji način zarađuje za život. “Nikad za sebe ne bih rekla da utječem na nečije mišljenje i život. Svatko ima pravo na vlastiti stav i način života”, izjavila je.

Jem na Instagramu ima više od 2.7 milijuna pratitelja s kojima redovito dijeli golišave fotografije. “Obožavam Instagram. Kreativna sam, umjetnik sam, slikam, crtam, stvaram glazbu. Tamo nema ograničenja koliko možete biti kreativni. Zato je to moja oaza sreće”, ispričala je.

View this post on Instagram

Who is still hooping??? 🏀🏀🏀

A post shared by Jem 🐺 Wolfie (@jemwolfie) on

View this post on Instagram

Beach gal 🏖

A post shared by Jem 🐺 Wolfie (@jemwolfie) on

View this post on Instagram

Im so fuckin sick of seeing FAKE shit. This trend of lips so full of filler they look like swollen sausages, skin edited so smooth you don’t see pores or texture . This is why girls have been brainwashed to a certain standard of “beauty” instead of accepting and loving themselves the way they are. The pressure to look a certain way or to be “perfect” is so unhealthy on Instagram. And it leads younger people to think that’s what people naturally look like when it’s not it’s fake as fuck. Ppl follow me coz I’m real, to the rolls to the dimples to the mark on my shirt to the acne scars on my face. I love motivating and inspiring people to be healthy but also to accept your “flaws”. I want to remind you this is NORMAL and REAL and it’s ok if you think it’s disgusting but That’s all good with me I’ll continue to send this message as long as I have an audience to do so. And Kendrick said show me something real so here I am loud and proud. #stretchmarks #cellulite #curves #women #girls #beauty #beautiful

A post shared by Jem 🐺 Wolfie (@jemwolfie) on

