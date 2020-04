ODGOĐEN INMUSIC FESTIVAL RADI PANDEMIJE KORONAVIRUSA: Organizatori su objavili novi datum održavanja

View this post on Instagram

🔺 70 EUR 🔻 3 days 🔺 major line up 🔻 boutique feel 💯 only at INmusic festival #15 with performances by The Killers, Beck, Deftones, The Lumineers, Nick Mason (Official) Saucerful Of Secrets, Belle and Sebastian, Rival Sons, and more TBA! 🎫🎫 Festival and lake isle camping tix available via the official festival webshop – link in bio bio 🎫🎫 See you this June in #Zagreb, #croatiafulloflife #INmusicfestival #TheKillers #Beck #Deftones #nickmasonssaucerfulofsecrets #pinkfloyd #TheLumineers #BelleandSebastian #RivalSons #supportINmusic #yourfestival #viodlucujete #15yearsofgreatmusic