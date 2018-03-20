OD DNA DO VRHA: Slavna oskarovka spavala je s beskućnicima u prihvatilištu, a sada se kupa u lovi

Danas je nagrađena glumica s milijunima dolara na bankovnom računu, a nekada nije imala ni krov pod glavom.
Glumica Halle Berry danas je teška milijune dolara, no nekoć joj život nije bio nimalo bajan. Naime, slavna je oskarovka u 21. godini postala beskućnica. Berry se nakon osvajanja titule Miss Ohija preselila u New York sa željom da se probije u modnim vodama, no to joj nije pošlo za rukom. Novac je polako nestao pa je ubrzo izbačena iz stana koji je unajmila jer ga nije mogla plaćati.
Tada je tražila pomoć od svoje majke, koja joj je odbila poslati novac pa je Halle završila na ulici.
“Nazvala sam majku i molila je da mi pošalje nešto novca, ali ona je odbila i rekla mi da se ili snađem ili vratim kući. To je dovelo do toga da godinu i pol dana nisam razgovarala s njom, no to je vjerojatno najbolja stvar koja mi se dogodila u životu”, ispričala je glumica za magazin People.
Nakon toga se snalazila kako je god mogla.
“Živjela sam s beskućnicima u prihvatilištu i nakon nekog vremena dobila posao konobarice. To je bilo razdoblje koje me naučilo kako se brinuti o sebi i kako se snaći u svakoj situaciji”, kaže oskarovka. Dodala je kako joj je upravo to iskustvo da postane neustrašiva.
View this post on Instagram
It’s #FitnessFriday and today let’s talk about the chest, LADIES! It’s seems like everyone I know is always complaining about their chest muscles or their lack of chest muscles! Many women I know often complain that gravity is taking hold of their breasts and they struggle to “keep 'em up”. For me, working out my chest muscles have been key to keeping the ta ta’s right. Besides wearing a bra to bed every night since I was 16, doing very specific chest exercises over the years have helped as well. For me it’s been important to work my chest muscles in a gentle way because the goal is never to get too muscular, but to stay feminine and long. So ladies, today on my IG Stories I share with you a simple exercise that I love. All you need is a ball and you can get started at home. We call it a ball up! WARNING, it does look easy, but do 50 reps for 3 sets 3 days a week and watch how much you sweat and how you begin to defy gravity! And for the guys, I know you all worry about your chest too. Peter shares the regular ball up and, for the super fit, a version with a little “hot sauce” on it. That’s what I call the super hard versions of exercises. Share your favorite chest exercises and tag #FitnessFridayHB Have fun! 💪🏽❤️
View this post on Instagram
This #FitnessFriday is dedicated to the importance of stretching! After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries. This is one of my favorite #yoga poses, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch! Some people use yoga poses to manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few. Check out my Fitness IG Story to see a stretch I like for hip mobility that lengthens my sides and for today's #keto meal. Today I challenge you to share your best yoga pose. If you don't have one, I encourage you to search for one, post about it, tag #FitnessFridayHB and tell me how it makes you feel. ❤️🙏🏽
Iza Halle su tri propala braka. Glumica ima dvoje djece koji su, kaže, centar njezinog svijeta.
Imaš komentar?