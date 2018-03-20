OD DNA DO VRHA: Slavna oskarovka spavala je s beskućnicima u prihvatilištu, a sada se kupa u lovi

It’s #FitnessFriday and today let’s talk about the chest, LADIES! It’s seems like everyone I know is always complaining about their chest muscles or their lack of chest muscles! Many women I know often complain that gravity is taking hold of their breasts and they struggle to “keep 'em up”. For me, working out my chest muscles have been key to keeping the ta ta’s right. Besides wearing a bra to bed every night since I was 16, doing very specific chest exercises over the years have helped as well. For me it’s been important to work my chest muscles in a gentle way because the goal is never to get too muscular, but to stay feminine and long. So ladies, today on my IG Stories I share with you a simple exercise that I love. All you need is a ball and you can get started at home. We call it a ball up! WARNING, it does look easy, but do 50 reps for 3 sets 3 days a week and watch how much you sweat and how you begin to defy gravity! And for the guys, I know you all worry about your chest too. Peter shares the regular ball up and, for the super fit, a version with a little “hot sauce” on it. That’s what I call the super hard versions of exercises. Share your favorite chest exercises and tag #FitnessFridayHB Have fun! 💪🏽❤️

