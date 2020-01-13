OBJAVLJENE NOMINACIJE ZA OSCARA 2020: Pogledajte ovogodišnje kandidate za zlatni kipić; Joker nominiran u čak 11 kategorija

Film ‘Joker’ redatelja Todda Phillipsa nominiran je u 11 kategorija, a slijede ga filmovi ‘Irac’, ‘1917’ i ‘Bilo jednom u Hollywoodu’ s osvojenih 10 nominacija

Objavljene su nominacije za ovogodišnju dodjelu Oscara, prestižne nagrade u filmskom svijetu, koja će se održati 9. veljače.

Najbolji film

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Najbolji redatelj

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Najbolji glavni glumac

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Najbolja glavna glumica

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

Najbolji originalni scenarij

“Knives Out”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Najbolja kostimografija

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Najbolje miksanje zvuka

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Najbolja montaža zvuka

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Najbolja originalna pjesma

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up”, Harriet

Najbolja šminka i frizura

“Bombshell” – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan i Vivian Baker

“Joker” – Nicki Ledermann i Kay Georgiou

“Judy” – Jeremy Woodhead

“Maleficent: Mistress of evil” – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten i David White

“1917” – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis i Rebecca Cole

Najbolji vizualni efekti

“Avengers: Endgame” – Dan DeLeeuw, Russel Earl, Matt Aitken i Dan Sudick

“The Irishman” – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepuvelda, Fauser i Staphanie Grabli

“The Lion King” – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones i Elliot Newman

“1917” – Guillaume Rocherson, Greg Butler i Dominic Tuohy

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach i Dominic Tuohy

Najbolji strani film

“Corpus Christi” – Poljska

“Honeyland” – Sjeverna Makedonija

“Les Miserables” – Francuska

“Pain and Glory” – Španjolska

“Parasite” – Južna Koreja

Najbolji dokumentarni film

“American Factory” – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert i Jeff Reichert

“The Cave” – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod i Sigrid Dyekjaer

“The Edge of Democrary” – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris i Tiago Pavan

“For Sama” – Waad Al-Kateab i Edward Watts

“Honeyland” – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska i Atanas Georgiev

Najbolji kratki dokumentarni film

“In the Absence” – Yi Seung-Jun i Gary Byung-Seok Kam

“Learning to skateboard in a warzone (If you’re a girl) – Carol Dysinger i Elena Andriecheva

“Life overtakes me” – John Haptas i Kristine Samuelson

“St. Louis superman” – Smirti Mundhra i Sami Khan

“Walk run cha-cha” – Laura Mix i colette Sandstedt

Najbolji animirani film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (Dreamworks)

“I Lost My Body” (Netflix)

“Klaus” (Netflix)

“Missing Link” (United Artists Releasing)

“Toy Story 4” (Pixar)

Najbolji animirani kratki film

“Dcera (Daughter)” – Daria Kashcheeva

“Hair Love” – Matthew C. Cherry i Karen Rupert Toliver

“Kitbull” – Rosana Sullivan i Kathryn Hendrickson

“Memorable” – Bruno Collet i Jean-Francois Le Corre

“Sister” – Siqi Song

Najbolji kratkometražni igrani film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Najbolji live akcijski kratki film

“Brotherhood” – Meryam Joobeur i Maria Garcia Turegon

“Nefta Football Club” – Yves Piat i Damien Megherbi

“The Neighbours’ Window” – Marshall Curry

“Saria” – Bryan Buckley i Matt Lefebre

“A Sister” – Delphine Girard

Najbolja fotografija

“1917” (Roger Deakins)

“The Irishman” (Rodrigo Prieto)

“Joker” (Lawrence Sher)

“The Lighthouse” (Jarin Blaschke)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Robert Richardson)

Najbolja originalna glazba

“1917” (Thomas Newman)

“Joker” (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

“Little Women” (Alexandre Desplat)

“Marriage Story” (Randy Newman)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”