OBJAVLJENA ZATVORSKA FOTOGRAFIJA BILLA COSBYJA: Besciljno gledao u pod, glasnogovornik ga usporedio s Isusom

“Mr. Cosby’s doing great. He knows that these are lies. They persecuted Jesus and look what happened. Everybody who wants to say anything negative, you’re a joke as well,” Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt says after a 3-10 year state prison sentence was handed down #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/xOw37sfbG3

— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) September 25, 2018