NOVI INOZEMNI USPJEH ZRINKE CVITEŠIĆ: ‘Sretna sam i ponosna što mogu najaviti ovaj veliki projekt’

View this post on Instagram

With your work,as with your life,if you follow your heart you will always stay on the right track.Or at least i believe so.And if you work hard on that track and stay humble and honest to yourself and to others,the peak will come! Truly happy and proud to announce this great new project i am lucky to be a part of! And over the moon for returning to my second home-London!❤️ https://www.londontheatre1.com/theatre-news/zoe-wanamaker-and-zrinka-cvitesic-in-two-ladies-at-the-bridge-theatre/ #londontheatre #uk #actress #croatian #play #towerbridge