NOVE NEVOLJE ZA MEGHAN I HARRYJA: Glumičina polusestra imala prometnu nesreću dok su je ganjali paparazzi

Nakon svih problema koje je imala u danima uoči vjenčanja za princa Harryja, Meghan se mora suočiti s još jednom.
Čini se da za Meghan Markle zaista ništa ne može biti jednostavno. Nakon što je nekoliko dana prije vjenčanja njezin otac Thomas Markle javio da neće doći na njeno i Harryjevo vjenčanje, njezina polusestra Samantha Grant je doživjela prometnu nesreću.
Samantha je odvezena u bolnicu nakon sudara koji je doživjela jer je bježala paparazzima. Polusestra buduće princeze je udarila glavom u vjetrobransko staklo, slomila gležanj i koljeno u blizini svog doma u Floridi.
Njezin partner Mark kaže da se Samantha (53) zabila automobilom u betonski blok pokušavajući izbjeći fotografa, piše TMZ.
To se dogodilo nedugo nakon što je polubrat glumice i buduće princeze Thomas Markle Mlađi izjavio da su životi njihove obitelji zauvijek promijenjeni otkako se saznalo da su Meghan i Harry zajedno.
Problem za problemom
Meghan je danas službeno objavila da njezin otac definitivno neće doći na vjenčanje zbog zdravstvenih problema. Njen polubrat kaže da je ocu, koji živi u Meksiku, veoma žao zbog toga.
“Mom ocu će puknuti srce što ne može biti s Meg u Windsoru i pratiti je do oltara. Pomaknuo bi nebo i zemlju kako bi bio tamo. Moja će sestra biti jedna od najboljih stvari koje su se ikad dogodile kraljevskoj obitelji. Bit će savršena moderna princeza”, rekao je Meghanin polubrat Thomas – isti onaj koji je nedavno poslao pismo princu Harryju u kojem mu je poručio da još nije kasno da ostavi Meghan i spasi ugled kraljevske obitelji.
Obitelj je osramotila
Meghanina obitelj otpočetka blati buduću princezu. U medijima su Thomas i Samantha govorili da ne pita za njih ni za oca koji je bolestan. Glumica ih nije pozvala na vjenčanje, zbog čega su još više podivljali. Meghanin otac je, pak, osramotio kćer kada je snimio lažne paparazzi fotke na kojima se priprema za vjenčanje. Jedan od razloga zašto neće ići na kćerino vjenčanje je i taj što se srami svojih postupaka.
Jedina koja nije imala nikakvih istupa u medijima je Meghanina majka Doria Ragland. Ona će je i otpratiti do oltara umjesto oca.
