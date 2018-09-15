Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Zvijezde

SPONTANA ODLUKA

NISU MOGLI DOČEKATI SLJEDEĆU GODINU: U tajnosti se vjenčali Justin Bieber i Hailey Baldwin

Foto: Instagram/Hailey Baldwin Autor: Hot.hr 10:51 15.09.2018

Par je nerazdvojan otkako se pomirio krajem svibnja, nakon što je JB (opet) prekinuo sa Selenom Gomez. Znaju se godinama

Justin Bieber i njegova zaručnica Hailey Baldwin u četvrtak su se vjenčali u tajnosti u New Yorku, piše PEOPLE. Par je sudbonosno ‘da’ izgovorio pred sucem, a uskoro planira još jednu ceremoniju.

JUSTIN BIEBER POTVRDIO ZARUKE! Zahvaljuje se Isusu, a procurile i fotografije impresivnog prstena

“Pripremaju veliko slavlje u kojem će jednom reći ‘da’ pred Bogom i svim ljudima koje vole”, rekao je izvor blizak novopečenim supružnicima.

Spontano vjenčanje

View this post on Instagram

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Pjevač (24) i 21-godišnja manekenka zaručili su se u srpnju na Bahamima, a trebali su se vjenčati sljedeće godine. No, čini se da nisu mogli izdržati toliko dugo.

Par je ponovno u vezi od prošlog svibnja, kada se pomirio nakon što je Justin prekinuo sa Selenom Gomez.

Foto: Instagram/Hailey Baldwin Autor: Hot.hr 10:51 15.09.2018

Promo

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr