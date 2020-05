NINA KRALJIĆ SE POSVAĐALA S FANOVIMA ZBOG 5G MREŽE: Nazvala ih je hejterima i poručila: ‘Vama je Severina glazba?’

View this post on Instagram

'They found me there in the sands Bones of ribbon in my hands Whites went blue, then went yellow Pull off the cloak, time off the wall Take determination Take whatever you need 'Cause your body's made of metal And your skin, it isn't real' #londongrammar lover 💜 . . . . #session #photosession #photographer #photooftheday #model #photo #alternative #alternativestyle #alternativegirl #crazycolor #photoshoot #photomodel #beauty #fashion #beyourself #purplehair #tattoogirl