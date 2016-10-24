NE PREDAJE SE: Shannen Doherty fotografijom iz bolesničke postelje ganula svijet do suza

#fbf to a very short bit ago. Day after #chemoday isn't always so great. Sometimes one isn't able to dance, or eat or even to think about the next day. Sometimes it just feels like you aren't going to make it. That passes. Sometimes the next day or 2 days later or 6 but it passes and movement is possible. Hope is possible. Possibility is possible. To my cancer family and everyone suffering…. stay courageous. Stay strong. Stay positive. #wegotthis. #fightlikeagirl

