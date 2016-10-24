NE PREDAJE SE: Shannen Doherty fotografijom iz bolesničke postelje ganula svijet do suza

Glumica svakodnevno izvještava obožavatelje o svojoj borbi s rakom. Posljednjom fotografijom ganula je čitav svijet.
Shannen Doherty je u kolovozu otkrila da boluje od karcinom dojke, a otad svakodnevno izvještava obožavatelje na društvenim mrežama o svom stanju.
Već je nekoliko puta naglasila da joj kemoterapije kojima se podvrgava jako teško padaju, a fotografijom nakon posljednje terapije je ganula i one najtvrđeg srca.
Sklupčana na bolesničkoj postelji, glumica je na fotografiji na izmaku snaga. Ipak, njena poruka je i više nego pozitivna.
#fbf to a very short bit ago. Day after #chemoday isn't always so great. Sometimes one isn't able to dance, or eat or even to think about the next day. Sometimes it just feels like you aren't going to make it. That passes. Sometimes the next day or 2 days later or 6 but it passes and movement is possible. Hope is possible. Possibility is possible. To my cancer family and everyone suffering…. stay courageous. Stay strong. Stay positive. #wegotthis. #fightlikeagirl
“Dan poslije kemoterapije nije uvijek tako dobar. Ponekad ne možeš plesati, ne možeš jesti, a ponekad ne možeš ni razmišljati o idućem danu. Ponekad se čini da jednostavno nećeš uspjeti. To prolazi. Ponekad prođe sljedeći dan, ponekad dva dana kasnije, a ponekad treba šest dana, ali uvijek prođe i onda se možete kretati. Možete se nadati. Možete moći. Za sve one koji boluju od raka i sve koji pate – budite hrabri. Budite jaki. Budite pozitivni”, napisala je Doherty te dirnula svijet.
Glumica, najpoznatija po ulogama Brende u Beverly Hillsu te Prue u Čarobnicama, ima tek 45 godina. Često ističe kako je zahvalna svojoj obitelji i prijateljima, ali i obožavateljima na podrši koju joj pružaju te joj na taj način, kažu, pomažu da se i dalje bori.
It's so important when battling a disease like cancer to have friends like @sarahmgellar thank you for always having my back and educating all about this disease. Love you. #Repost @sarahmgellar with @repostapp ・・・ Today is recognized as #internationalbreastcancerday, although for some people, that is everyday. I am only a footnote in this picture. To my left is the @theshando, my friend who is kicking cancer in the you know what. But more than that, she is sharing her battle, so people fighting this horrible disease know they are not alone. I am inspired by her on the daily. To my right is Dr Lawrence Piro, the Oncologist who has been side by side in Shannen's fight. It's not a job to this incredible doctor, it's his life. I have never been in the company of a more passionate or dedicated scientist. He is the true definition of a hero. I am honored to know you both. Breast cancer is nowadays the most frequent malignant tumor in the world. But with early detection and incredible doctors like Dr Piro, breast cancer can be fought and won. So today I urge you, make an appt to get checked or even remind a friend to get checked or just think pink and honor those fighting this battle today and everyday.
