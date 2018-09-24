Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
MOŽETE LI IH PREPOZNATI? Ovi klinci su danas svjetske zvijezde. Koga je pomazila priroda, a koga plastičar?

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 21:34 24.09.2018

Neki se gotovo nisu ni promijenili, dok neki uopće ne nalikuju na sebe

Vjerojatno već znate za hashtag #TBT iliti Throwback Thursday, pod kojim korisnici Instagrama objavljuju svoje stare fotografije. Navedena je oznaka dosad upotrijebljena više od 200 milijuna puta. Svaki tjedan ljudi objavljuju nostalgične uspomene iz prošlosti, a trend su vrlo brzo preuzeli i slavni. Prikupili smo najslađe fotke svjetskih zvijezda iz vremena kada im slava nije bila ni na kraju pameti.

Rihanna

View this post on Instagram

Fla$h back. Lil' i$land ting.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Heidi Klum

View this post on Instagram

I AM NINE

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Justin Bieber

View this post on Instagram

Daaaaas me

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Anne Hathaway

Enrique Iglesias

View this post on Instagram

#Throwback to owning a cool tie! #fashionable #tbt

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Miley Cyrus

Justin Timberlake

View this post on Instagram

#TBT "Flexin'… I'm just flexin'.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Jessica Alba

View this post on Instagram

#tbt 11yrs old

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Amanda Seyfried

View this post on Instagram

#tbt

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

Adele

Chloë Grace Moretz

Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram

always been an OG #TBT

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram

Jazz hands 👐🏼

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Hilary Duff

View this post on Instagram

#tbt there are so many things wrong with this 🙈

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

