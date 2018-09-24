MOŽETE LI IH PREPOZNATI? Ovi klinci su danas svjetske zvijezde. Koga je pomazila priroda, a koga plastičar?

Neki se gotovo nisu ni promijenili, dok neki uopće ne nalikuju na sebe
Vjerojatno već znate za hashtag #TBT iliti Throwback Thursday, pod kojim korisnici Instagrama objavljuju svoje stare fotografije. Navedena je oznaka dosad upotrijebljena više od 200 milijuna puta. Svaki tjedan ljudi objavljuju nostalgične uspomene iz prošlosti, a trend su vrlo brzo preuzeli i slavni. Prikupili smo najslađe fotke svjetskih zvijezda iz vremena kada im slava nije bila ni na kraju pameti.
Rihanna
Heidi Klum
Justin Bieber
Anne Hathaway
Enrique Iglesias
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Found this gem 💎 Check out 22yrs old and 280lbs of Smirky Beefy McBeef here posing for our Miami Hurricanes media day. Fun fact: in college, my goal was to eventually work for the CIA. Until my criminal justice professor and advisor (Dr. Paul Cromwell) convinced me that the best operative I could become for the agency is one that also had a law degree. I thought that’s a great idea until I realized no respectable law school would ever let me in with my pile of steaming shit grades. End of story. #ByeByeCIA #HelloHollywood #AndBadAssFannyPacks
Miley Cyrus
