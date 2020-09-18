Freemail Prijavi se

PREKRASNA ISKRA

MOKRA I K’O OD MAJKE ROĐENA: Poznata plus size manekenka rodila je prije par mjeseci, ali izgleda savršeno

Foto: Instagram/Iskra Lawrence Autor: Hot.hr 15:47 18.09.2020

Brojni fanovi i kolege Iskru su obasuli čestitkama i komplimentima

Slavna plus size manekenka Iskra Lawrence 11. rujna napunila je 30 godina. Tom prigodom svoje pratitelje na Instagramu počastila je fotografijama na kojima pozira gola ispod tuša koje su izazvale salve oduševljenja.

“Rođendansko odijelo” napisala je uz objavu na kojoj pozira mokra dok je rukom pokrila svoje bujne grudi. Na fotografijama je vidljivo kako je Iskra svoje obline isklesala do savršenstva, toliko da je teško povjerovati da je rodila prije četiri mjeseca.

View this post on Instagram

Birthday suit 💦

A post shared by Iskra ✨ (@iskra) on

Brojni fanovi i kolege obasuli su je čestitkama i komplimentima.

“Sretan rođendan”, “Predivna si”, “100% prirodna. Zbog toga si najljepša i najpoželjnija žena na ovom svijetu”, “Prelijepa si”, komentirali su.

View this post on Instagram

So many people misunderstood my last post. So here’s a cute pic to remind us all that what works is “traditionally attractive people, posting nice pics in nice clothes with a nice caption” I want to love posting and sharing but I really struggle sometimes because anytime a thought, idea or opinion is shared instead of a discussion it becomes a personal attack. This is my platform and I’ll never only perfect pics to gain more followers or post non stop bikini pics about body image that I know always get me the most attention. I want to learn with you, grow, and connect on world issues, mess up, show up imperfectly and try to do better together. It’s beautiful that we can all be from different places and have differing experiences and all be here creating platforms we care about. So I’d love Us all to be kind, I’m human, we are all doing our best. Thanks for listening ❤️

A post shared by Iskra ✨ (@iskra) on

View this post on Instagram

Golden hour✨🌙

A post shared by Iskra ✨ (@iskra) on

