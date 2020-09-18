MOKRA I K’O OD MAJKE ROĐENA: Poznata plus size manekenka rodila je prije par mjeseci, ali izgleda savršeno

Brojni fanovi i kolege Iskru su obasuli čestitkama i komplimentima
Slavna plus size manekenka Iskra Lawrence 11. rujna napunila je 30 godina. Tom prigodom svoje pratitelje na Instagramu počastila je fotografijama na kojima pozira gola ispod tuša koje su izazvale salve oduševljenja.
“Rođendansko odijelo” napisala je uz objavu na kojoj pozira mokra dok je rukom pokrila svoje bujne grudi. Na fotografijama je vidljivo kako je Iskra svoje obline isklesala do savršenstva, toliko da je teško povjerovati da je rodila prije četiri mjeseca.
Brojni fanovi i kolege obasuli su je čestitkama i komplimentima.
“Sretan rođendan”, “Predivna si”, “100% prirodna. Zbog toga si najljepša i najpoželjnija žena na ovom svijetu”, “Prelijepa si”, komentirali su.
View this post on Instagram
So many people misunderstood my last post. So here’s a cute pic to remind us all that what works is “traditionally attractive people, posting nice pics in nice clothes with a nice caption” I want to love posting and sharing but I really struggle sometimes because anytime a thought, idea or opinion is shared instead of a discussion it becomes a personal attack. This is my platform and I’ll never only perfect pics to gain more followers or post non stop bikini pics about body image that I know always get me the most attention. I want to learn with you, grow, and connect on world issues, mess up, show up imperfectly and try to do better together. It’s beautiful that we can all be from different places and have differing experiences and all be here creating platforms we care about. So I’d love Us all to be kind, I’m human, we are all doing our best. Thanks for listening ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Shoutout to all my insta fam that have been here since day 1🙏 It’s crazy to think how much we’ve all gone through and where we are now after 8years. I want you to think about one thing you’re proud of yourself for on your journey. And my new friends on here heyyyy! What would you like to know about me / my journey??? Also if you are new here, I literally only wear @aerie swim and @philipapayne clearly enjoyed the view too😝
Imaš komentar?