MJERE PREDOSTROŽNOSTI: I veliki Bob Dylan otkazao ljetnu turneju zbog pandemije koronavirusa

Pozivajući se na javnozdravstvene razloge koji su posljedica pandemije koronavirusa Bob Dylan je objavio da otkazuje ljetnu turneju. Turneja se trebala održati od 4. lipnja do 12. srpnja i trebala je okupiti Dylana i njegov bend s Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats i Hot Club of Cowtown.
Turneja se trebala poklopiti s objavom Dylanova albuma “Rough and Rowdy Ways” 19. lipnja. Legendarni pjevač koji će 28. svibnja napuniti 79 godina objavio je na društvenim mrežama da otkazuje turneju.
To all our fans, In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable timeframe this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the US Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are cancelled. We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff. Please contact your point of purchase for all information on refunds.
