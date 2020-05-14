Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
LEGENDARNI GLAZBENIK

MJERE PREDOSTROŽNOSTI: I veliki Bob Dylan otkazao ljetnu turneju zbog pandemije koronavirusa

Foto: Kevin Winter/AFP Autor: HINA 08:23 14.05.2020

Turneja se trebala poklopiti s objavom Dylanova albuma ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ 19. lipnja

Pozivajući se na javnozdravstvene razloge koji su posljedica pandemije koronavirusa Bob Dylan je objavio da otkazuje ljetnu turneju. Turneja se trebala održati od 4. lipnja do 12. srpnja i trebala je okupiti Dylana i njegov bend s Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats i Hot Club of Cowtown.

Turneja se trebala poklopiti s objavom Dylanova albuma “Rough and Rowdy Ways” 19. lipnja. Legendarni pjevač koji će 28. svibnja napuniti 79 godina objavio je na društvenim mrežama da otkazuje turneju.

