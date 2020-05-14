MJERE PREDOSTROŽNOSTI: I veliki Bob Dylan otkazao ljetnu turneju zbog pandemije koronavirusa

View this post on Instagram

To all our fans, In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable timeframe this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the US Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are cancelled. We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff. Please contact your point of purchase for all information on refunds.