MILLA JOVOVICH U 44. GODINU OČEKUJE TREĆE DIJETE: ‘Zbog gubitka bebe u prošloj trudnoći nisam se željela povezati prebrzo’

S objavom je čekala ne bi li prije prošlo kritično tromjesečje, budući da je nedavno izgubila bebu
Milla Jovovich, poznata holivudska glumica u svojoj 44. godini čeka svoje treće dijete, a vijest je sa svijetom podijelila putem svog Instagram profila.
S objavom je čekala ne bi li prije prošlo kritično tromjesečje, budući da je nedavno izgubila bebu, što pripisuje godinama koje se ne smatraju idealnim za rađanje.
MILLA JOVOVICH IZNENADILA SVE POTRESNIM PRIZNANJEM: ‘Rekli su mi da moram biti budna tijekom cijelog abortusa’
“Nakon što sam prije 13 tjedana saznala da sam trudna, u meni su se miješali osjećaji između potpune euforije i neizmjernog straha. Zbog godina i gubitka bebe u prošloj trudnoći nisam se željela povezati s ovom potencijalnom bebom prebrzo.
Nije nam bilo nimalo zabavno proteklih mjeseci i ja i cijela obitelj živjeli smo na iglama dok smo čekali rezultate detaljnih pretraga, provodeći većinu vremena po liječničkim ordinacijama. Hvala Bogu sve je u redu ovaj put i blagoslovljeni smo s još jednom djevojčicom”, napisala je Jovovich.
KĆI MILLE JOVOVICH JE ISTA MAMA: Plijenila pažnju na crvenom tepihu nevjerojatnom ljepotom
View this post on Instagram
Knocked up again.🤫 After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!😆😂🥰 Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m❤️
Glumica je u braku s redateljem Paul W.S. Andersonom te imaju dvije kćeri, 11-godišnju Ever i četverogodišnju Dashel.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to the most amazing husband and father in the world!!! We love you so much Paul, you make our lives so magical! We had the most wonderful bday bbq yesterday at the house, but I’m still editing pics, so I’ll post later today or tomorrow!!🥳🥳🥳 📸 by @chrissbrenner❤️
View this post on Instagram
I’m a MOTHER LOVER.🥰 Because America is the only country in the developed world with a rising maternal mortality rate, this Mother’s Day, @thefrankieshop is joining @the_mother_lovers in raising awareness of America’s maternal health crisis, and supporting the upcoming documentary @bornfreefilm. Get your limited edition #frankieshopxmotherlover t-shirt and show that you too #loveallmothers. #happymothersday
Imaš komentar?