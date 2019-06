MILJENIK TINEJDŽERICA UHIĆEN ZBOG DJEČJE PORNOGRAFIJE: Iscurile uznemirujuće poruke koje je slao djevojčicama

View this post on Instagram

Youtube Star Austin Jones 26,He is pleading guilty to charges that he had 6 underage female fans send him sexually explicit photos ! What are you doing ! Thats equals one count of child pornography in his plea hes admitting that he coerced 6 14-15 year old girls send him sexual explicit pics from 2010-2017 .He is free on bail seeking phychiatric counseling his lawyer says hes been dealing with traumatic events in his life.His original songs and cover songs of popular teen artist have built him a big online following .Even after such success at a young age he tarnished his image moving forward with this stupidity you know these girls are too young ! #youtuber #youtube #youtubers #chicago #chicagopd #pedophelia #bloomingdaleillinois