GODINE U SAMO BROJ

MELANIE GRIFFITH U 64. GODINI POZIRALA U DONJEM RUBLJU: ‘Lijepa i moćna, dovoljno da preobraziš geja u hetero’

Foto: Instagram/Melanie Griffith Autor: Hot.hr 09:42 24.10.2020

Melanine fanove oduševio je njen mladoliki izgled i vitka linija u sedmom desetljeću života

Holivudska glumica Melanie Griffith (63) pratiteljima na Instagramu podijelila je fotografije na kojima pozira sjedeći na rubu kade u svojoj kupaonici odjevena u rozi grudnjak i gaćice. Prema kameri uputila je zavodljivi pogled, a kosu je skupila u prljavobijeli ručnik.

MA TKO BI NJU ZABORAVIO?! Melanie Griffith u sportskom grudnjaku dokazala svima da su godine samo broj

“Nosim ružičasto u čast mjeseca borbe protiv raka dojke…”, napisala je u opisu objave te je svoje fanove pozvala da se i oni odazovu akciji doniranja novca namijenjenom borbi protiv te opasne bolesti.

Melanie je za svoju objavu dobila preko 37.600 lajkova, a fanove je oduševio njen mladoliki izgled i vitka linija u sedmom desetljeću života.

SLAVNA 62-GODIŠNJA GLUMICA SE SKINULA U DONJE RUBLJE: Srušila je Instagram, a fanovi su u transu: ‘Predivna si…’

“Kraljica”, “Ljepotica”, “Definitivno super seksi”, “Izgledaš prekrasno!”, “Savršenstvo”, “Ti tako graciozno stariš! Moj sin se zaljubio u tebe kao mali i od tada smo obožavatelji! Volimo te!”, “Lijepa i moćna”, “Dovoljno da preobraziš geja u heteroseksualca”, komentirali su.

View this post on Instagram

I woke up this morning, my 63rd Birthday morning, to this beautiful Happy Birthday on my gate. But I had no idea who did it!!! Then my friends Eli and Kevin dropped off Cake and cookies for me. We chatted, I told them I had no idea who did this beautiful gate display! They said maybe I should check my security camera system. 😘😂😘 Then they left! Finally…. they sent the last 2 photos in this triplet. ♥️ Stealth decorators they are!! I love all of my friends so much. I’ve gotten flowers and gifts and sweet texts and FaceTimes from my children, my ex-husbands and sooo many dear friends. I am so grateful to all of you!! Thank you for thinking of me and showing me so much love!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by MELANIE (@melaniegriffith) on

