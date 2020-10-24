Melanine fanove oduševio je njen mladoliki izgled i vitka linija u sedmom desetljeću života
Holivudska glumica Melanie Griffith (63) pratiteljima na Instagramu podijelila je fotografije na kojima pozira sjedeći na rubu kade u svojoj kupaonici odjevena u rozi grudnjak i gaćice. Prema kameri uputila je zavodljivi pogled, a kosu je skupila u prljavobijeli ručnik.
MA TKO BI NJU ZABORAVIO?! Melanie Griffith u sportskom grudnjaku dokazala svima da su godine samo broj
“Nosim ružičasto u čast mjeseca borbe protiv raka dojke…”, napisala je u opisu objave te je svoje fanove pozvala da se i oni odazovu akciji doniranja novca namijenjenom borbi protiv te opasne bolesti.
View this post on Instagram
I’m joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. I’m wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose ( size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose ( size 2). @kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure And btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy♥️♥️♥️
Melanie je za svoju objavu dobila preko 37.600 lajkova, a fanove je oduševio njen mladoliki izgled i vitka linija u sedmom desetljeću života.
SLAVNA 62-GODIŠNJA GLUMICA SE SKINULA U DONJE RUBLJE: Srušila je Instagram, a fanovi su u transu: ‘Predivna si…’
“Kraljica”, “Ljepotica”, “Definitivno super seksi”, “Izgledaš prekrasno!”, “Savršenstvo”, “Ti tako graciozno stariš! Moj sin se zaljubio u tebe kao mali i od tada smo obožavatelji! Volimo te!”, “Lijepa i moćna”, “Dovoljno da preobraziš geja u heteroseksualca”, komentirali su.
View this post on Instagram
Found these old pics in storage yesterday! #fbf Obviously these were taken before 9/11, before this Pandemic. I’m posting them today for no good reason except that I happened upon them in my Pandemic cleansing of my “stuff”. My hope is that beneath the political bullshit and divisiveness we will all come together to create a conscious, kind, inclusive, smart, scientific , CARING collective consciousness that will heal, love and take precious care of our planet and all of her people. Sending you all love♥️
View this post on Instagram
I woke up this morning, my 63rd Birthday morning, to this beautiful Happy Birthday on my gate. But I had no idea who did it!!! Then my friends Eli and Kevin dropped off Cake and cookies for me. We chatted, I told them I had no idea who did this beautiful gate display! They said maybe I should check my security camera system. 😘😂😘 Then they left! Finally…. they sent the last 2 photos in this triplet. ♥️ Stealth decorators they are!! I love all of my friends so much. I’ve gotten flowers and gifts and sweet texts and FaceTimes from my children, my ex-husbands and sooo many dear friends. I am so grateful to all of you!! Thank you for thinking of me and showing me so much love!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Imaš komentar?