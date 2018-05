MEGHANIN ULAZAK U KRALJEVSKU OBITELJ: ‘Kralj Edvard će se okretati u grobu kad će ona hodati prema oltaru’

Wallis Duchess of Windsor died on 24 April 1986. 32 years ago; so much has changed, it might have been a century. Reviewing King Edward VIII, the Duke’s official biography, Christopher Hitchens playfully suggested that George V's dying words were not "How's the empire?" but "How's the vampire?" In an age when the present Prince of Wales was able to marry his long-time mistress with the blessing of his family and his church, you wonder how, in 1936, Wallis Warfield Spencer Simpson managed to provoke such kingly contempt? Eighty years on, ‘the greatest love story ever told’ continues to fascinate – and bears retelling. Hugo Vickers’ Behind Closed Doors: The Tragic Untold Story of the Duchess of Windsor is an extraordinary unmasking of the duchess's decline, which began soon after the duke's in 1972 and endured until her heart finally stopped beating on 24 April 1986. The last decade marked not just the descent of the duchess but the rise of Maitre Susanne Blum, from one of the Windsors' French attorneys to the oblivious Wallis's maitre d'everything. From this riveting account, if the story has a vampire, Blum was it. Her victim, Wallis, was born in June 1896 in Baltimore. Smart southern families like her father's, the Warfields, and her mother's, the Montagues, were as acutely aware of their pedigree as any European aristocrat – reinforced, if anything, by the hard times that followed her father's death soon after. Security became an abiding goal. Her second husband, the Anglo-American Ernest Simpson, brought her to London, where she emerged as a blend of Evelyn Waugh's brittle, ambitious Lady Metroland and one of Edith Wharton's penniless, pleasure loving, socially ambiguous Americans, launching herself on society. In January 1934, Edward's then mistress, Thelma Furness, departing for America, asked Wallis: ‘Well, dear, you look after him while I'm away.’ Edward was smitten for life. The Simpsons divorced and the unprecedented, but somehow inevitable, abdication followed. As his biographer, Frances Donaldson, put it, the Duke became ‘a weary, wayward, wandering ghost shuffling with rootless opulence from resort to resort, getting more tanned and more tired “.

A post shared by Mark McGinness Writes (@markmcginnesswrites) on Apr 23, 2018 at 1:49am PDT