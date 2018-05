Some perspective please. He staged corny pics with the paps in exchange for payment. Prince William has said his mother did the same thing. He’s 73. Being influenced by his poison daughter Samantha Grant (aka Wormtongue). It’s not surprising. But it’s not like they found out he kills puppies for fun. We knew their would be a strategically placed “last minute bombshell” by the gutter press. So this was it. #meghanmarkle #doriaragland #royalwedding #thomasmarkle #samanthagrant

A post shared by Meghan Markle Stans (@meghanmarklestans) on May 14, 2018 at 6:58pm PDT