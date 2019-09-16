MEGHAN PRVI PUT POKAZALA KAKO IZGLEDA ODJEĆA KOJU JE DIZAJNIRALA: Usporedili ju s pokojnom princezom Dianom

Mnogi su do sada kritiziranu vojvotkinju usporedili s pokojnom princezom Dianom koja je bila poznata po svom humanitarnom radu
Vojvotkinja Meghan Markle na svom je službenom Instagram profilu, na kojem nju i princa Harryja prati gotovo 10 milijuna obožavatelja, po prvi puta pokazala odjeću koju je dizajnirala u sklopu humanitarne inicijative.
Introducing the new Smart Works collection, #TheSmartSet Over the last year, The Duchess of Sussex and @SmartWorksCharity have come together to launch a very special initiative. Following numerous visits to the charity, The Duchess, who is patron of Smart Works, noticed an underlying issue…While the donations were plentiful, the right sizes and classic wardrobe staples were not always available. Since then – having partnered with leading British fashion designers @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo – The Duchess has championed the launch of a new Smart Works capsule collection that will help properly equip these women for their next chapter. • “When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career.” – The Duchess of Sussex Created in September 2013 with the goal to help unemployed women regain the confidence that may have been blurred during more difficult times, Smart Works provides invaluable support in these women’s return to employment and towards transforming their lives. Not only do they supply complete outfits for job interviews, Smart Works provides access to one-to-one interview training and the opportunity to join Smart Works Network, meeting every month to further their professional and personal development. #TheSmartSet collection – that features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today. Please support the women of Smart Works by purchasing one of the pieces and being part of another woman’s success story. Video ©️ SussexRoyal / Photo ©️ @JennyZarins
Meghan je surađivala s organizacijom Smart Works na kolekciji odjeće koja sadrži pet modnih komada: haljinu, torbu, majicu te jaknu i hlače, a sve fotografije su napravljene crno-bijele.
‘Za veće dobro’
“U rujnu prošle godine objavili smo kulinarsku knjigu ‘Zajedno’ sa ženama iz Hubb kuhinje u Grenfellu. Danas, godinu dana kasnije, uzbuđena sam što slavim pokretanje još jedne inicijative kojom se podržavaju žene i zajednice koje rade zajedno za veće dobro.
Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London…Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity – in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo – are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet – a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project – placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other – another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of” – The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story – how they look and more importantly, how they feel. Photo © @JennyZarins
U sazivanju više tvrtki da rade na ovom projektu još jednom smo pokazali kako možemo zajednički raditi na međusobnom osnaživanju.
GEORGE CLOONEY ZABRINUT ZA MEGHAN MARKLE: ‘Progone je kao što su progonili Dianu, a vidjeli smo kako je to završilo’
To je još jedan zajednički uspjeh na koji sam jako ponosna jer sam njegov dio”, piše u objavi koja je oduševila javnost, a mnogi su do sada kritiziranu vojvotkinju usporedili s pokojnom princezom Dianom koja je bila poznata po svom humanitarnom radu.
