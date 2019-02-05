Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Vijesti

ORIGINALNA MEGHAN

MEGHAN MARKLE PRUŽILA PODRŠKU PROSTITUTKAMA: Na bananama im napisala motivirajuće poruke

Foto: Instagram/ Kensington Palace Autor: Hot.hr 07:13 05.02.2019

Meghan je svakoj od žena iz udruge na banani napisala ohrabrujuću poruku

Meghan Markle i princ Harry nedavno su posjetili humanitarnu udrugu “One25″u Bristolu koja pomaže ženama da se ne prostituiraju te im pruža emocionalnu podršku. Tako je i vojvotkinja odlučila dati svoj doprinos. U vrećicama s obrocima za žene, Meghan je svakoj od njih napisala motivirajuću poruku, prenosi Dailymail.

TINEJDŽER OPSOVAO ISPRED MEGHAN I HARRYJA: Njihova neočekivana reakcija oduševila je Britance

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit One25 in Bristol – a charity that helps women break free from street sex work, addiction and other life-controlling issues, through practical and emotional support. While helping volunteers pack food parcels for some of Bristol’s street sex-workers, The Duchess asked if she could write empowering messages on the bananas to the women – a simple gesture and a way to incorporate positivity and kindness for those needing a self esteem boost. HRH learned of this idea from an act of kindness by a school cafeteria worker in the US who wrote messages for children, and The Duchess wanted to do the same for others in need. The food parcels, and The Duchess’s messages, will be delivered directly to vulnerable women on the streets by One 25’s ‘Yellow Van’ – part of their outreach programme. #royalvisitbristol

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

KRALJIČIN DAR ZA USELJENJE: Meghan i Harry od Elizabete II. dobit će zaista nesvakidašnji poklon

“U redu, znači da sam ja zadužena za banana poruke”, rekla je vojvotkinja, uzela marker i krenula ispisivati ohrabrujuće poruke. “Hrabre ste”, “Ti to možeš”, “Posebna si”, bile su neke od poruka koje im je pisala.

 

 

 

Foto: Instagram/ Kensington Palace Autor: Hot.hr 07:13 05.02.2019

GOODGAME

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr