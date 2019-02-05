MEGHAN MARKLE PRUŽILA PODRŠKU PROSTITUTKAMA: Na bananama im napisala motivirajuće poruke

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit One25 in Bristol – a charity that helps women break free from street sex work, addiction and other life-controlling issues, through practical and emotional support. While helping volunteers pack food parcels for some of Bristol’s street sex-workers, The Duchess asked if she could write empowering messages on the bananas to the women – a simple gesture and a way to incorporate positivity and kindness for those needing a self esteem boost. HRH learned of this idea from an act of kindness by a school cafeteria worker in the US who wrote messages for children, and The Duchess wanted to do the same for others in need. The food parcels, and The Duchess’s messages, will be delivered directly to vulnerable women on the streets by One 25’s ‘Yellow Van’ – part of their outreach programme. #royalvisitbristol