MEGHAN MARKLE PRUŽILA PODRŠKU PROSTITUTKAMA: Na bananama im napisala motivirajuće poruke

Meghan Markle i princ Harry nedavno su posjetili humanitarnu udrugu “One25″u Bristolu koja pomaže ženama da se ne prostituiraju te im pruža emocionalnu podršku. Tako je i vojvotkinja odlučila dati svoj doprinos. U vrećicama s obrocima za žene, Meghan je svakoj od njih napisala motivirajuću poruku, prenosi Dailymail.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit One25 in Bristol – a charity that helps women break free from street sex work, addiction and other life-controlling issues, through practical and emotional support. While helping volunteers pack food parcels for some of Bristol’s street sex-workers, The Duchess asked if she could write empowering messages on the bananas to the women – a simple gesture and a way to incorporate positivity and kindness for those needing a self esteem boost. HRH learned of this idea from an act of kindness by a school cafeteria worker in the US who wrote messages for children, and The Duchess wanted to do the same for others in need. The food parcels, and The Duchess’s messages, will be delivered directly to vulnerable women on the streets by One 25’s ‘Yellow Van’ – part of their outreach programme. #royalvisitbristol
“U redu, znači da sam ja zadužena za banana poruke”, rekla je vojvotkinja, uzela marker i krenula ispisivati ohrabrujuće poruke. “Hrabre ste”, “Ti to možeš”, “Posebna si”, bile su neke od poruka koje im je pisala.
The @bristololdvic1766 is the oldest continuously working theatre in the English speaking world — today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured the recently renovated facility, finding out more about the theatre’s unique history and links to the local community. Their Royal Highnesses also dropped in on a workshop attended by local school children, part of the Old Vic’s outreach programme. #RoyalVisitBristol
