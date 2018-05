MEGHAN MARKLE POTVRDILA: ‘Moj otac, nažalost, neće doći na vjenčanje, hvala svima na podršci’

[UPDATED]: Meghan Markle’s Father will not be attending her wedding. Her father is currently in heart surgery and he will not be able to walk his daughter down the aisle. Last week Thomas Markle suffered a heart attack and checked himself out so he could be there for his daughter. And this week he has been in the hospital suffering from chest pains. #QueenElizabeth #PrincePhillip #PrinceCharles #Camila #PrincessDiana #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #meghanssupportersforever #RoyalWedding #ThomasMarkle

