MEGHAN MARKLE POJAVILA SE PRVI PUTA U JAVNOSTI NAKON ‘MEGXITA’: ‘Pogledajte s kime smo danas popili čaj’

Bivša američka glumica Meghan Markle dobro poznaje Kanadu jer je godinama tu živjela dok je snimala seriju ‘Suits’
Supruga princa Harryja, Meghan Markle posjetila je u utorak jednu dobrotvornu organizaciju u Vancouveru, što je njezin prvi javni izlazak nakon što je par objavio da se odriče svojih protokolarnih obveza i da će provoditi život između Velike Britanije i Kanade, javila je u srijedu agencija France presse.
“Pogledajte s kime smo danas popili čaj”, napisala je na Facebooku organizacija Downtown Eastside Center, posvećena pomaganju ženama i djeci u nevolji.
Udruga je postavila fotografiju svojih članova koji su u opuštenom ozračju okružili vojvotkinju od Sussexa.
Kraljica podržala Harryja i Meghan
Princ Harry, šesti u redu nasljeđivanja britanske krune i Megan Markle su proveli novogodišnje blagdane u Kanadi sa sinom Archiem.
Bivša američka glumica dobro poznaje tu zemlju gdje je godinama živjela dok je snimala seriju “Suits”.
Engleska kraljica Elizabeta II. je sa žaljenjem dopustila svom unuku i njegovoj supruzi da krenu u “novi život”, odobrivši im prijelazno razdoblje između Velike Britanije i Kanade.
Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and “Together, Our Community Cookbook.” These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness. The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond. Image © SussexRoyal
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
