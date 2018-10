MEGHAN MARKLE OTKRILA JEDNU STVAR KOJA JOJ JE PROMIJENILA ŽIVOT: ‘Ne znam kako, ali sretnija sam otkad to činim’

View this post on Instagram

"To the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, thank you so much for allowing me to be part of this adventure with you. I am so privileged to know you. I'm so excited to see the projects you're going to continue to do in your own community, the community at large, and also how you're going to inspire people globally by sharing your stories and your recipes." — The Duchess of Sussex with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, as they celebrate the launch of ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’. #CookTogether.