MEGHAN MARKLE ODLUČILA ISPRIČATI SVOJU STRANU PRIČE: ‘Dat ću joj intervju jer mislim da smo srodne duše’

Meghan Markle rekla je svojim najbližim prijateljima kako svoj prvi intervju planira dati Ellen DeGeneres nakon što se zbližila s njom, javlja Daily Mail.
“Njih dvije su već razgovarale o intervjuu”, potvrdio je neimenovani izvor iz produkcije Ellen Showa.
Meghan i Ellen su se slučajno upoznale prije nekoliko godina u prihvatilištu za pse u Los Angelesu. Ellen je tada nagovorila Meghan da udomi svog prvog psa Bogarta te su od tada ostale u kontaktu.
Ellen i njezina supruga Portia de Rossi tijekom ljeta otputovale su u London kako bi posjetile princa Harryja i Meghan nakon rođenja Archieja.
Već dugo vremena su prijateljice
“Vidim da ih napadaju i to nije fer. Njih dvoje su tako realni i suosjećajni ljudi te rade za dobro čovječanstva”, rekla je Ellen u svom showu.
Meghan joj želi dati intervju jer su već dugo vremena prijateljice, otkrio je izvor.
“Rekla je kako Ellen razumije njezinu bol i patnju te da ona utjelovljuje autentičnost. Meghan se osjeća kao da su njih dvije srodne duše”, rekao je izvor.
Glasnogovornica popularne Ellen još uvijek nije odgovorila na upit Daily Maila za komentar.
