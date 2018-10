MEGHAN I HARRY ZA DLAKU IZBJEGLI KATASTROFU: Pilot njihovog zrakoplova u posljednji trenutak izbjegao sudar

View this post on Instagram

🇹🇴 Thank you to the people of Tonga for the warm welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the start of their visit to the country! The Duke and Duchess were greeted on arrival by Princess Angelika Latufuipeka (pictured behind TRH), before departing for a private audience with His Majesty King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipauu. #RoyalVisitTonga #Tonga