MEGHAN I HARRY PRVI PUT SNIMLJENI U LOS ANGELESU: U jeku pandemije koronavirusa pomažu teškim bolesnicima

Harry & Meghan join the #Squad (of drivers)! On Easter Sunday and then again on Wednesday, they pitched in to help out the food delivery drivers of Project Angel Food as the drivers were overwhelmed by the increased volume of those in need. This particular charity was suggested to them by Mama Doria! @projectangelfood . . 📸 1 #Repost @thesussexteam . . . "The charity's client base, mostly people too sick to leave their homes to purchase food, has quickly swelled during the coronavirus pandemic, and the volume of calls — up to 70 per day — for help has overwhelmed drivers tasked with delivery, he said. That's where Harry and Meghan came in. Ayoub said the pair volunteered twice, including on Easter Sunday, to drop off food (while maintaining social distancing, of course). One of the nonprofit's clients told Ayoub they didn't realize who had delivered their food until the pair had left. "They were dressed so casually — that's not how you expect to see them," Ayoub said. "You don't expect to see them at your door." 📰 cnn.com